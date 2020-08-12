Video

Boris Johnson’s inability to cook means camping holiday in Scotland is doomed, claims PM’s ex

Boris Johnson holds up a string of sausages around his neck. Photograph: Darren Staples/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s summer holiday plans to take a trip to Scotland will ‘finish off his relationship’, the prime minister’s ex has joked.

Johnson is reportedly planning to take his fiancee Carrie Symonds and three-month-old son Wilfred on a camping holiday in Scotland.

But after his sister Rachel Johnson remained sceptical about whether the prime minister enjoyed holidays in the UK, his ex-lover has also waded in claiming it will “finish off” his relationship.

“Boris and Carrie are going to spend part of their Scottish holiday camping,” tweeted Petronella Wyatt, who had a four-year affair with the prime minister, and worked as deputy editor of the Spectator when he was editor.

“That will finish off their relationship. Boris can’t cook and Carrie only likes luxe private villas in hot places.”

According to sources at Number 10 the pair are heading to Scotland this weekend for a “paternity holiday” which will involve “a couple of days of camping”.

Boris Johnson last month encouraged more people to take holidays in the UK rather than abroad, telling a press briefing: “I would encourage people still to think of wonderful staycations here. All my happiest holiday memories are of holiday vacations in the UK, bucket-and-spade jobs or whatever”.

He spent the last holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique, a private island favoured by the rich and famous.

Questions were raised in February after the Commons’ register of members’ interests declared it was a gift from Tory donor and Carphone Warehouse founder David Ross.