Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen
PUBLISHED: 20:18 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:37 06 April 2020
Crown Copyright
Prime minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has said.
A Downing Street spokesperson said that Johnson had been moved to the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ at 7pm as a precaution should he require a ventilator.
He had been admitted to hospital on Sunday after his symptoms persisted beyond 10 days, before his doctors advised that he be admitted to intensive care.
Dominic Raab will now deputise for the prime minister where necessary”, and the spokesperson stressed that Johnson “remains conscious at this time”.
They said: “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.
“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.
“The PM has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary.
“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”
A spokesman for Johnson had earlier in the day claimed that reports originating from Russia that Johnson was needing a ventilator were “Russian disinformation”.
