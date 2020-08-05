Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson to feature in new series of Spitting Image
PUBLISHED: 08:29 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 05 August 2020
Mark Harrison for Avalon UK
Boris Johnson and his chief adviser Dominic Cummings will feature in the latest series of Spitting Image.
The satirical series will air later this year on BritBox after originally running for 18 series between 1984 and 1996.
The prime minister’s puppet draws attention to his shock of blonde hair, while Cummings’ sees the former Vote Leave director in his trademark hoodie with a flamboyant silver collar.
Donald Trump, Beyonce, Prince Andrew, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Vladimir Putin, Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, RuPaul, Adele and James Corden will also get the satirical treatment.
The show is the first original commission announced by BritBox UK, the streaming service launched by the BBC and ITV.
Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law is back on board for the show, which was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.
The show famously featured Margaret Thatcher in a man’s suit treating her cabinet – “the vegetables” – with contempt, John Major as a grey puppet and the Queen Mother slugging from a gin bottle.
