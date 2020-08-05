Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson to feature in new series of Spitting Image

Dominic Cummings, created for the new series of Spitting Image. Photograph: Mark Harrison/BritBox/Avalon/PA Wire . Mark Harrison for Avalon UK

Boris Johnson and his chief adviser Dominic Cummings will feature in the latest series of Spitting Image.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The satirical series will air later this year on BritBox after originally running for 18 series between 1984 and 1996.

The prime minister’s puppet draws attention to his shock of blonde hair, while Cummings’ sees the former Vote Leave director in his trademark hoodie with a flamboyant silver collar.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Donald Trump, Beyonce, Prince Andrew, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Vladimir Putin, Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, RuPaul, Adele and James Corden will also get the satirical treatment.

You may also want to watch:

The show is the first original commission announced by BritBox UK, the streaming service launched by the BBC and ITV.

Boris Johnson, created for the new series of Spitting Image. Photograph: Mark Harrison/BritBox/Avalon/PA Wire . Boris Johnson, created for the new series of Spitting Image. Photograph: Mark Harrison/BritBox/Avalon/PA Wire .

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law is back on board for the show, which was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.

The show famously featured Margaret Thatcher in a man’s suit treating her cabinet – “the vegetables” – with contempt, John Major as a grey puppet and the Queen Mother slugging from a gin bottle.