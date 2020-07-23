Protesters turn out for Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland
PUBLISHED: 11:06 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 23 July 2020
Prime minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Orkney on his first visit to Scotland since December’s general election.
He flew into Kirkwall Airport before heading to the first in a series of engagements, and was faced with protesters on his arrival.
They gathered on the road to Stromness, Orkney, where Boris Johnson is expected to meet fishermen at Copland Dock.
The masked protesters held signs with slogans including “Hands off Scotland” and “Our Scotland, our future” while an “Indy Ref Now” placard was seen on the side of a van.
They also flew Saltires and the flag of Orkney.
