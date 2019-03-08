Boris Johnson depicted as criminal in projection on side of Houses of Parliament
PUBLISHED: 11:34 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 11 September 2019
An depiction of Boris Johnson as a criminal has been projected on to the side of the Houses of Parliament.
Campaign group Led By Donkeys unveiled the image in response to the prime minister's suspension of parliament - which a Scottish court has found was unlawful.
A video widely shared on Twitter of the animated faux police mugshot shows Johnson holding a sign which reads: "Parliament make the law. Boris Johnson says he might break it. Is the prime minister a criminal?"
Another caption on the sign simply reads: "Liar."
On Saturday evening Johnson was pictured dressed as a green duck on the side of Cardiff Castle accompanied by the words: "Lame Duck. Totally useless prime minister."
The image was a reference to a Conservative Party advert depicting Jeremy Corbyn as a chicken, in a dig at his decision not to support a general election.
Led By Donkeys first went viral in early 2019 with billboards sharing past statements from politicians, aiming to highlight their "hypocrisy".
"The fact is our political leaders have got very used to being able to say whatever they like without being challenged," Led By Donkeys' Oliver Knowles told PA.
"That's exactly why the Led By Donkeys campaign really works, because it pulls their words back into the public domain... and actually gets people to reappraise the words against the reality they see unfolding."
