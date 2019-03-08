Video

Remember this? Boris Johnson last month insisted he did not want a general election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Footage has been reshared of Boris Johnson claiming he was on the British public's side because he did not want a general election.

In September the prime minister used the speech to claim that he would have to be forced from Downing Street if MPs were to stop the UK leaving the EU on October 31st.

He said: "I want everybody to know - there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on 31 October, no ifs or buts. We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises or scrub that referendum.

"Armed and fortified with that conviction, I believe we will get a deal at that crucial summit in October - a deal that parliament will certainly be able to scrutinise - and in the meantime let our negotiators get on with their work without that sword of Damocles over their necks."

He said he did not want to call an election, which he insisted he did not want "and you don't want."

Instead he said he wanted to get on with the" "people's agenda" - which he said included "fighting crime, improving the NHS, boosting schools, cutting the cost of living" and so on.

Fast forward a month and an extension to Brexit had been achieved without removing the prime minister from office, the prime minister has a deal, but rather than pushing ahead with it he has paused progress.

Now he is calling for an election rather than pushing to "get Brexit done" - despite his regular insistance that is what he wants to do.

The video of his claims about no wanting a general election have been reshared on social media after he suggested one could take place on December 12th.

"Is anything that comes out of his mouth not a lie?" asked Kate Wilton.

"To be fair, he's doing a good job at delivering on that," joked Mark Peck, pointing out one still hasn't happened.

Jerome wrote: "It's like the guy has never heard of the internet, the tape recorder or the VAR. What tech lessons did he get with Jennifer Arcuri?"