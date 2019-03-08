Latest The New European
Local Recall
Video

Remember this? Boris Johnson last month insisted he did not want a general election

PUBLISHED: 11:09 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 26 October 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Footage has been reshared of Boris Johnson claiming he was on the British public's side because he did not want a general election.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In September the prime minister used the speech to claim that he would have to be forced from Downing Street if MPs were to stop the UK leaving the EU on October 31st.

He said: "I want everybody to know - there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on 31 October, no ifs or buts. We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises or scrub that referendum.

"Armed and fortified with that conviction, I believe we will get a deal at that crucial summit in October - a deal that parliament will certainly be able to scrutinise - and in the meantime let our negotiators get on with their work without that sword of Damocles over their necks."

He said he did not want to call an election, which he insisted he did not want "and you don't want."

Instead he said he wanted to get on with the" "people's agenda" - which he said included "fighting crime, improving the NHS, boosting schools, cutting the cost of living" and so on.

Fast forward a month and an extension to Brexit had been achieved without removing the prime minister from office, the prime minister has a deal, but rather than pushing ahead with it he has paused progress.

Now he is calling for an election rather than pushing to "get Brexit done" - despite his regular insistance that is what he wants to do.

The video of his claims about no wanting a general election have been reshared on social media after he suggested one could take place on December 12th.

"Is anything that comes out of his mouth not a lie?" asked Kate Wilton.

"To be fair, he's doing a good job at delivering on that," joked Mark Peck, pointing out one still hasn't happened.

Jerome wrote: "It's like the guy has never heard of the internet, the tape recorder or the VAR. What tech lessons did he get with Jennifer Arcuri?"

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

UK creative sector fears Brexit brain drain

A woman rapidly forgetting a 'Get Ready for Brexit' advert. Picture: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

'Brilliant, Boris!': Army of Facebook commenters all say the same things

People have been speculating about the curiously monotonous responses to Boris Johnson's Facebook posts. Picture: Facebook

John Major and Tony Blair on the dangers of Boris Johnson's deal

Britain's Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (R) speak as they cross the Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland on June 9, 2016, during a visit to campaign for a 'remain' vote in the EU referendum. British former prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair travelled to Derry City in Northern Ireland to make speeches in favour of a 'remain' vote in the June 23 EU referendum. / AFP / POOL / Jeff J Mitchell (Photo credit should read JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Liberal Democrats aim at both Labour and Tories with WWII-style campaign

The Lib Dem poster takes its cues from a Second World War propaganda campaign. Picture: Liberal Democrats

You can now carve your favourite Brexiteer on to a pumpkin

The new 'Westmonsters' pumpkin carving kit from Groupon. Photograph: Groupon.

Emmanuel Macron holds EU back from granting a three-month Brexit extension: reports

French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be the only thing holding EU negotiators back from granting a three-month Brexit extension. Picture: Ugo Amez/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM

The New European poll of the week on polls, posters, and plonkers

Saturday's People's Vote march. Pictuer: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Man says he'll go to jail with Boris Johnson if he breaks the law over Brexit

A caller to LBC said he would go to jail with Boris Johnson over Brexit. Picture: LBC

Mark Francois branded 'poundshop Trump' after saying he wants to 'drain the swamp'

Mark Francois appears on the news to talk about a general election. Photograph: BBC News.

Leo Varadkar reveals secret reason why he wants Brexit sorted either way by October 31st

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a press briefing outside government buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Is Brexit Britain heading to the Dark Side?

jabba

Review: Noises Off is a 'clumsy stab' at a classic

Noises Off at The Garrick Theatre

MANDRAKE: Calls for Sunday Times to apologise to Gina Miller over 'monkey' remark

Gina Miller reacts outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Majority believe violence against MPs is a 'price worth paying' to sort Brexit, survey finds

Metropolitan Police officers stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Radio caller says Boris Johnson isn't the only leader to lie - but can't explain who else has

LBC Radio presenter James O'Brien. Photograph: LBC/Global.

The Alpine People's Vote

Austro-Hungarian empire of the Habsbergs, which Voralberg had long been part of. Photo: Google

We've got to get Boris Johnson out of Number 10. Now!

Britain's Conservative MP, and former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on September 3, 2019. - The fate of Brexit hung in the balance on Tuesday as parliament prepared for an explosive showdown with Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could end in a snap election. Members of Johnson's own Conservative party are preparing to join opposition lawmakers in a vote to try to force a delay to Britain's exit from the European Union if he cannot secure a divorce deal with Brussels in the next few weeks. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Get your Dominic Cummings mask for Halloween

Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Chris Barker/The New European.

BREX FACTOR: What connects James Blunt to Mark Francois?

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

We can't dismiss the People's Vote march as lily-white suburban jolly

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Bug (10) from Exeter, sits on her father's shoulders as protestors march towards Parliament Square demanding a final say on the Government's Brexit deal during the People's Vote Rally on October 19, 2019 in London, England. Thousands have taken to the streets of London demanding a referendum to give the British public the final say on the Brexit. The march coincides with a rare Saturday sitting of Parliament, during which MPs will debate and vote on the Prime Minister’s new Brexit deal. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

How a freewheeling faction from the Spectator magazine took the levers of power

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND- OCTOBER 20: Editor of The Spectator magazine Boris Johnson poses at Albert Dock during his visit on October 20, 2004 to the city of Liverpool, England. Mr Johnson felt it necessary to make a formal apology to the people of Liverpool after his magazine published an article which described the city as being 'hooked on grief' since the murder of Liverpudlian hostage Kenneth Bigley. (Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)

How pro-Brexit media tried to take the shine off the People's Vote march

Hundreds of thousands of anti-Brexit protesters take part in 'Together for the Final Say' march through central London to demand a public vote on the outcome of Brexit on 19 October, 2019 in London, England. The demonstration coincides with an emergency Saturday session of Parliament where MPs will debate and vote on Prime Minister's EU withdrawal deal including selected amendments. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The menacing military strategy behind Dominic Cummings' Brexit game plan

Dominic Cummings poses for a photograph as campaign director at Business for Sterling on March 19, 2001 in London, England. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Brexiteer MP slapped down by Polish minister for Brexit extension veto request

Brexiteer MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photograph: Sky News.

Brexit 50p mocked as its release date likely to be postponed again

An early design of the ill-fated (so far) 'Brexit 50p'. Picture: HM Treasury

Boris Johnson only cares about himself - he cannot be trusted

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

Brexit is more than just EU membership - it is about the vision for the UK

Campaigners at the People's Vote march in London as MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Great European Lives: François Truffaut

French director Francois Truffaut on the set of his 1969 film La Sirene du Mississipi (Mississippi Mermaid). (Photo by Alain Dejean/Sygma via Getty Images)

The latest 'Get Ready for Brexit' ad is worse than bad: it's forgettable

A woman rapidly forgetting a 'Get Ready for Brexit' advert. Picture: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

Northern Irish eBay sellers will require extra paperwork after Brexit to sell to Britain

eBay traders are among the businesses that would be subject to customs checks over goods moving across the Irish Sea to Great Britain from Northern Ireland under Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Archive/PA Images

'Broad' and 'wide' - a linguistic mystery

England cricketer Stuart Broad. Picture: PA/John Walton

Aid budget under increasing pressure to benefit UK business after Brexit referendum

Former international development secretary Penny Mordaunt and the current post holder Alok Sharma have pushed aid policies that increasingly seek secondary benefits for UK business. Pictures: PA

Ciaran Carson: Belfast loses its bard

Poet Ciaran Carson. Picture: Getty Images

My family and the Irish border - and what Brexit means for the next generations

Members of the Ulster Defence Regiment search a car at a checkpoint while on patrol in County Down, Northern Ireland on February 05, 1984. (Photo by Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson's Brexit bill 'in limbo' as he wins one vote and loses another

Flags at the foot of the Elizabeth Tower, at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

How did your MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit bill?

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

Boris Johnson caved in to give us a 'pointless Brexit', says Tony Blair

Former prime minister Tony Blair has said that Boris Johnson's deal gives us a

Labour MPs say they will back Brexit bill despite not agreeing with deal detail

Gloria De Piero and Lisa Nandy in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson threatens to pull his Brexit deal if MPs won't back his plans

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Most Read

Ann Widdecombe defends former Nazi camp guard saying case ‘lacks proportionality’

Ann Widdecombe, seen here during a Brexit Party rally, has leapt to the defence of a former Nazi concentration camp guard. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

This mum perfectly summed up the case for a second Brexit referendum in 45 seconds

Rachel appears on Sky News to perfectly sum up why we need a People's Vote. Photograph: Sky/Twitter.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Priti Patel unable to answer questions on post-Brexit checks between Northern Ireland and Britain

Priti Patel answers questions from MPs on Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Brexit Party supporters say they are ‘going off’ Nigel Farage over new position

Nigel Farage is mocked up to wear Steve Bray's 'stop Brexit' hat after calling for another extension. Photograph: Chris Barker/Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy