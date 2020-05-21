Breaking

Boris Johnson will not face police investigation over links with Jennifer Arcuri

The prime minister will not face a police investigation into his links with Jennifer Arcuri, an American model-turned-technology entrepreneur, it is claimed.

Sources told the Daily Mirror that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found possible evidence of an “intimate relationship” between Johnson and the businesswoman, but that it was “unnecessary” to launch a criminal investigation.

The IOPC was set to announce the findings of its investigation after eight months of investigation.

Johnson was said to be a regular visitor to her London apartment but her friends and family have denied suggestions they had an affair, insisting the daytime visits were for “technology lessons”.

He faced accusations that he used his position while mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 to reward Arcuri with public money and access to trade trips.

Boris Johnson with Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Photograph: Innotech Network/YouTube. Boris Johnson with Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Photograph: Innotech Network/YouTube.

Arcuri was awarded thousands of pounds in public money, including £11,500 by the mayor’s promotional agency, London & Partners.

His office also ensured she was given a place on trade missions to New York and Tel Aviv with the politician.

She had initially been turned down because she did not meet the criteria required.

Entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri giving a TED Talk in 2016. Photograph: TED Talks/YouTube. Entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri giving a TED Talk in 2016. Photograph: TED Talks/YouTube.

The prime minister has insisted that he acted with “full propriety” and said he had no interests to declare in relation to Arcuri.

Arcuri said she has received no favours from Johnson but admitted that he should have declared their friendship.

