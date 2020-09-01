Boris Johnson joins social networking website and job-seeking platform LinkedIn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has joined social networking and job-seeking platform LinkedIn.

It is connected to the government’s PR blitz encouraging people to return to their workplaces.

“The prime minister has joined LinkedIn and his page will go live today, if it is not live already,” said Boris Johnson’s official spokesman

“The purpose of that is it is another platform for him to engage directly with businesses and workers, and that’s something that’s particularly important during the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can expect to see on there a mixture of written and video content from the PM which will promote UK businesses, jobs and economic announcements, and also detail some of the visits and engagements the PM has with business.

“I think a number of other leaders are on LinkedIn as well at the moment – I think president (Emmanuel) Macron and prime minister (Justin) Trudeau are, for example.”

They continued: “Later this week you can expect us to run our latest phase of our All In, All Together campaign and what that will look at is reiterating our guidance on how to return safely to work”.

“It is the campaign we have been running with both regional and local media.

“Some of the things we’ve looked at so far is the support that is available to businesses, how to shop safely and also what people need to know about NHS Test and Trace.

“The next phase we’ll look at is specifically the guidance on how to get back to work safely, and you can expect to see that later this week.”

Downing Street said the details about the cost of the campaign would be published “in the usual way”.

Ahead of the general election campaign Johnson joined social media network Snapchat to communicate with younger voters.