Boris Johnson’s government approaching senior Democrats to secure Brexit deal if Donald Trump loses
PUBLISHED: 15:41 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 17 August 2020
Archant
Boris Johnson’s government is in talks with senior US Democrats in a bid to secure a post-Brexit trade deal if Donald Trump loses the election.
The UK government has been speaking with allies of Joe Biden to attempt to win over the frontrunner in November’s election to avoid talks losing momentum should the current president lose.
Greg Hands, the trade minister, told the Times that ministers “never strategise around elections” but added: “We do make sure for the overall UK trade agenda that we maintain bipartisan support in the US political system.”
But he added that he had spoken to “Democratic senators, members of Congress [and] governors” about Britain’s hopes for a deal.
It comes after reports that Johnson’s administration are “desperate” that Biden wins the election to secure a more meaningful deal with the States.
“It would make things much easier if Trump doesn’t win reelection,” one minister reportedly told the same newspaper.
But experts claim that Biden may favour a deal between America and the EU over a new agreement with Britain.
