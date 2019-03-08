Boris Johnson mocked after announcing he's joining Snapchat
PUBLISHED: 12:34 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 02 October 2019
Archant
Boris Johnson has been mocked after announcing he's joining multimedia message platform Snapchat.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The prime minister announced the move with a tweet shortly before he was due to deliver his keynote speech at the Conservative conference in Manchester, saying it would give followers a chance to "see more about what I'm doing as your prime minister".
The prime minister used his first posts on Snapchat to reiterate his priorities, including "get Brexit done", "better hospitals" and "20,000 more police".
Johnson has more than a million followers on his personal Twitter account, nearly 750,000 on Facebook and around 200,000 on Instagram.
The move to join Snapchat will viewed by Tory HQ as an attempt to connect with younger voters.
The app, which has 203 million daily users according to figures released this summer, is perhaps best known for its popular face filters.
"Someone's been having more technology lessons," joked Marc Morris in reference to the Jennifer Arcuri story.
"Katie Hopkins nudes incoming..." scoffed another.
"Is this... a parody account?" responded Emma Whizz.
"Glad he's using his time productively" said Paul Perkins.
"A platform on which anything said/done is erased and forgotten after 24 hours? how on brand. Kudos", said Liam O'Toole.
"Or you can resign and become an Influencer as a full time job" replied Matt Johnson.
"Last thing that app needs is more dick pics" joked Dai Lama.
"Hey Boris, Ellen DeGeneres just called... she wants her avi back" tweeted Jonathan Pie.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter