JAMES BALL: Prime Minister must extend lockdown to protect his career and country

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Downing Street as he returns to work following his recovery from Covid-19. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images GETTY IMAGES

JAMES BALL on how Boris Johnson needs to keep his eye on the long game to protect his political legacy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a daily press conference at 10 Downing Street. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a daily press conference at 10 Downing Street. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson is back at work after several weeks of what are almost certainly the best headlines he will ever get. The problem for him is those headlines were the result of his being seriously ill.

At such a time, most people have the decency to see a human being – one on the verge of fatherhood, too – facing critical illness, and leave politics by the wayside.

At a time of national crisis, when the media is desperate for good news stories too, that sense is heightened: Johnson’s recovery was hailed as something of a national triumph.

The prime minister is surely even happier than the national press that he has recovered. He may enjoy what comes next far less: he is about to face perhaps the hardest few months of any prime minister since his beloved Churchill, and he will be doing so after several weeks well away from the centre of power.

Never a man praised for his commanding grip of detail, Johnson will be able to fairly complain to colleagues he has missed weeks of decisions, of details, of evidence and of nuance – only to find himself having to catch up from a standing start.

He can expect little sympathy: this is the job he asked for, and fought tooth and nail for throughout his entire adult life.

Johnson is a man acutely aware of history – at least in the sense that he would like to be remembered by it, and keeps one eye firmly on what will be his legacy.

For a man who has so obviously wanted to be a leader in a time of national crisis, it is as if he is the apocryphal bearer of the cursed monkey claw, granted his wish but in a way that gives him nothing he actually wanted.

The prime minister must be aware by now that no-one gets a political win from a pandemic. The true death toll in the UK is already likely well above 40,000, and there is a litany of missed opportunities, mistakes and U-turns at which future inquiries may lay blame.

In the short term, rows over why the UK didn’t include itself in an EU scheme on ventilators may be what bites – but in the long run it is PPE shortages and rows over whether the UK acted too late, or took risks that other countries didn’t, that could become the PM’s legacy. The government response may have significant public support for now, but that can easily evaporate once a crisis is over.

Johnson would be wise to have an eye on the long game: in the great scheme of things, if he can guide the UK out of lockdown in a way that avoids a second – potentially far more severe – peak of coronavirus, and leaves the UK less economically damaged than other countries with serious outbreaks, his overall response will be hailed as savvy.

It is in Johnson’s political interest to get the outcome right. So far so good. The problem is that working out how to do that is virtually impossible, and comes with a huge flurry of almost irreconcilable pressures.

Generally speaking, over-reacting to a crisis comes at a political price, but not a particularly high one – especially as it is virtually impossible, even with hindsight, to determine whether a response is an over-reaction or whether the response was essential to avert the crisis.

Some say the hundreds of millions spent tackling the Millennium Bug was clear evidence of wasteful official panicking, as the year 2000 came and everything was fine. The experts involved insist – with good basis – that things were only fine because of the spending.

When it looks like we face a major emergency, the rules on wastefulness are largely thrown out. When the government of the time stockpiled millions of doses of Tamiflu during the swine flu epidemic – which later were not needed – it later faced backlash for “wasting” money on the unused doses.

The row, though, became something of a storm in a teacup: the public are easily sophisticated enough to understand it is better to have drugs and not need them than to face the opposite scenario.

The response to coronavirus is following some of the same principles: the UK government ordered $20 million of tests for the virus, without being sure they worked, in the hope that they would – as others would have snapped up first refusal otherwise.

In the circumstances, the calculus might be worthwhile. Similarly, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is funding operations to scale up production of at least seven different possible vaccines, most if not all of which will not work. It is worth wasting the money to save the time.

Johnson’s early response to coronavirus was battered by the opposite: austerity had left the UK under-prepared, with its stockpiles neglected. The politics of the next phase of the crisis would seem to point one way: there’s no such thing as overreaction.

For a pandemic of this scale, though, the calculus is different: the costs of lockdown are absolutely huge, and increase dramatically as the duration of lockdown extends. Businesses can survive a few weeks – and maybe even a month or two – of severe disruption, with government support.

But as we roll into month three, four, or even beyond, that gets far harder – and once some businesses fail, it can cause a cascade. Suppliers lose customers and fold themselves. Their workers can no longer afford to pay their bills or buy anything else. Once dominoes start to fall, they just keep dropping.

That requires the government to do everything in its power to pause the economy while it’s in lockdown.

But that runs against the politics and economics of almost everyone in Johnson’s cabinet. Rishi Sunak is not a man who wants to be remembered for blowing up the UK’s national debt, hugely expanding its welfare state, and effectively nationalising multiple industries.

Beyond that, Johnson’s political base among Brexiteers – especially in the commentariat – are those most likely to chafe against continued coronavirus restrictions, and want the world to get back to ‘normal’. Johnson has to balance very real costs and risks alongside balancing often contradictory political risks.

The cost of getting it wrong could be horrendous. The Spanish Flu of 1918 killed dramatically more people in its second peak than its first. If we relaxed restrictions too far and too fast, by the time we spotted it, the damage would continue to kill thousands for weeks into months – assuming a second lockdown could be agreed and enforced.

The practical way to ease lockdown is to wait until we are entirely ready to begin – which means having as low a base rate of coronavirus in the cases as possible, probably in the tens of thousands, not hundreds as the total is estimated to be now.

It means having a very thoroughly tested track-and-trace infrastructure of a sort we have never had in the UK before (and for which the app won’t even be ‘technically’ ready for two to three weeks). It means being the bearer of bad news for those wanting to get back to the pub.

Getting coronavirus ‘right’ from here on out – and securing the decent legacy Johnson wants – means acting against almost all of his political instincts. It means resisting the easy headline, the short-termism, and the optimism. It means throwing out the bluster. It means paying attention to the details.

Johnson needs to emerge from his near-death experience as a changed politician, for an extreme era.

If he cannot change, he may find that he has recovered from his illness only to engineer the demise of the political career he worked his whole life to secure. At least he would probably know which Greek hero that course most closely resembled.