Boris Johnson wrongly claims UK Netflix series is the most viewed show in Saudi Arabia

Boris Johnson has misled Welsh Tories by claiming that a Netflix series made in Wales was the most viewed television show in Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister told the Welsh party conference on Friday that Sex Education, a show about a boy and his sex therapist mother, was the most watched programme in the country.

In a fact he said that was "quite astonishing", he claimed Wales was bringing "humanity together" with the show.

He said: "I will leave you with this final and quite astonishing, most suggestive statistic I've heard for a while," he told the crowd in Llangollen.

"What is the most popular TV programme in Saudi Arabia? Does anybody know? I will tell you. It's called Sex Education, my friends, and it's made in Newport in Gwent, isn't that the most fantastic...

"I cannot think of a single fact that is more full of optimism for the future of humanity and our ability to come together. If the people in Saudi Arabia are responding to the Welsh approach to sex education, who can resist?

"Can Tehran be far behind? That is how Wales is helping to bring humanity together and break down barriers."

But Netflix bosses denied the claim about the viewing habits of the Gulf state.

His aides were unable to state where the PM might have learned the claim, which Netflix declined to comment on.

Sources close to Netflix confirmed Sex Education does not even enter the top 10 shows on its subscription service in Saudi Arabia, let alone is it the most popular programme across all of the nation's traditional broadcasters.