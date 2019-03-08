Video

Boris Johnson pledges to deliver Brexit by January 'at the absolute latest'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Cambridge. Photograph: Alastair Grant/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has vowed to deliver Brexit by January at the 'absolute latest' - on the day he last pledged to take the UK out of the EU.

Johnson - who pledged the UK would be out by the end of October "do or die" - was determined to point the finger of blame at a parliament dominated by Remain-supporting MPs for the failed departure.

"There are just too many people who are basically opposed to Brexit, who want to frustrate it," he told reporters during a visit to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

"It was the mandate of the people. They voted by a pretty substantial majority to do this and Parliament has simply stood in their way."

He said he had an "oven-ready" deal with Brussels which meant the UK would be out of the EU within a matter of weeks if the Conservatives were returned to power in the election on December 12.

"If you vote for us and we get our programme through - which we will because it's oven ready, it's there to go - then we can be out at the absolute latest by January next year," he said.

Jeremy Corbyn said the prime minister had to accept responsibility for his failure to honour the commitment he made during the Tory leadership campaign.

"He said he would rather be dead in a ditch than delay beyond today. But he has failed. And that failure is his alone," he said.