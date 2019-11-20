Video

'Stop your lying': Protesters heckle Boris Johnson in Teesside

Boris Johnson was greeted by protesters outside a factory in Teesside. Picture: BBC BBC

A "small but vocal" group of protesters in Teesside chanted "no more cuts" following one of Boris Johnson's campaign speeches.

One of the dozen protesters outside a factory being visited by the prime minister brandished a sign saying "stop lying Boris" as the group chanted.

They stood around a hundred yards from where Johnson is due to speak to workers, telling the Press Association they were local residents, and voiced concerns about education and public services, among other issues.

BBC reporter Nick Eardley described the group as "small but vocal".

One of the protesters shouted: "We want funds for our schools, we want bus services for our children to get home and to college."

Small but vocal group of protestors just over from Boris Johnson speech pic.twitter.com/4NDvSDjipU — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) November 20, 2019

Another man shouted: "Stop your lying."

Another person with opposing views held a sign saying: "We love Boris."

The prime minister's campaign stops in the north east include a visit to a washing machine factory in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.

Here he took a tour and was given the task of sticking "made in Britain" stickers on the finished product.

The northeast is a key campaigning area for the Conservatives, who are aiming to capitalise on the relatively high Leave vote in many constituencies.