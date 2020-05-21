Video

Boris Johnson u-turns on surcharge on international NHS workers after Tory rebellion

Overseas health and care staff will be exempted from the fee levied on migrants to pay for the NHS in a U-turn from Boris Johnson following pressure from his backbenches and opposition MPs.

Downing Street said the prime minister has asked officials at the Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care to remove health and care workers from the surcharge “as soon as possible”.

Full details will be announced in the coming days, a Number 10 spokesman said.

Yesterday the PM said: “I do accept and understand the difficulties faced by our amazing NHS staff and, like him, I’ve been a personal beneficiary of carers who have come from abroad and, frankly, saved my life”.

But he added: “On the other hand we must look at the realities - this is a great national service, it’s a national institution, it needs funding and those contributions actually help us to raise about £900 million, and it’s very difficult in the current circumstances to find alternative sources.”

But now his spokesperson said Johnson “has been thinking about this a great deal” and as a “personal beneficiary of carers from abroad” he understands the difficulties faced by our amazing NHS staff.

“The purpose of the NHS surcharge is to benefit the NHS, help to care for the sick and save lives.

“NHS and care workers from abroad who are granted visas are doing this already by the fantastic contribution which they make.”

The £400 surcharge remains in place for other categories of visa applicants and will increase to £624 in October, as planned.

The change will apply to all NHS workers, ranging from medical health staff to vital porters and cleaners.

It also includes independent health workers and social care workers.

The u-turn comes after senior Tories demanded change, with former party chairman Lord Patten calling it “appalling” and “monstrous”.

Former Conservative Party vice-chairman Sir Roger Gale warned Johnson that not to waive the current surcharge “would rightly be perceived as mean-spirited, doctrinaire and petty”.

Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee chairman William Wragg called for an immediate change in policy, adding “now is the time for a generosity of spirit towards those who have done so much good”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Boris Johnson is right to have y-turned and backed our proposal to remove the NHS charge for health professionals and care workers.

“This is a victory for common decency and the right thing to do. We cannot clap our carers one day and then charge them to use our NHS the next.”