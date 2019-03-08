Latest The New European

Boris Johnson's claims on nuclear fusion leave scientists baffled

PUBLISHED: 08:49 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 07 October 2019

The then chancellor George Osborne (centre) with Boris Johnson (left) looking through microscopes during a visit with Jeremy Hunt (right). Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

The then chancellor George Osborne (centre) with Boris Johnson (left) looking through microscopes during a visit with Jeremy Hunt (right). Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson's claims that the UK is 'on the verge of creating commercially viable miniature fusion reactors for sale around the world' has left scientists and industry experts baffled - as it is still decades off.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

During his big conference speech Johnson trumpeted the technological achievements of British science, telling the audience: "I know they have been on the verge for some time, it is a pretty spacious kind of verge, but now we are on the verge of the verge." But this left those familiar with the UK's fusion programme nonplussed.

The Joint European Torus (JET) fusion facility in Oxfordshire is certainly close to the verge. Following the government's notification to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) after Brexit, as part of the Article 50 process, the European Union and the UK Atomic Energy Authority committed to a €100-million package to fund the reactor only until 2020.

JET is a Europe-wide facility located in Culham in Oxfordshire. It is collectively used by all European fusion laboratories under the EUROfusion consortium.

The Culham Centre is currently working on experiments to help build a bigger fusion facility, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in southern France. The UK is a partner in the development of ITER, but the France-based plant does not plan to achieve first plasma until 2025 and full fusion power until 2035.

You may also want to watch:

Johnson's claims about the imminent commercialisation of nuclear fusion by British scientists has left experts scratching their heads. The day after the prime minister's speech, the government announced £220 million over the next four years towards the design of a future commercially viable fusion power station.

The design of the new facility, to be known as the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) will not be complete until 2024. Industry experts believe that while the UK's tokamak experiments in fusion have led to breakthroughs in the field, all eyes are on ITER as the first viable fusion power plant, and thereafter to China which is expected to build a scaled-up version of ITER and drive down the cost for successful commercialisation.

Speaking to Research Fortnight magazine, Jim Watson, director of the UK Energy Research Centre at University College London said, "the implication that fusion is 'on the verge' of providing a lot of energy for us is wrong. As many people have pointed out—even the fusion programme's own website—it is several decades away."

The magazine also quoted Arttu Rajantie, a theoretical physicist at Imperial College London, who said, "Johnson's speech completely missed the point about why Culham and the UK have a global lead in fusion research," the project would "not be there without European collaboration".

"Big science projects like this are only possible if scientists from different countries work together. Even if the UK could somehow replace the lost European funding—which I doubt—it would never be able to replace the benefits of European collaboration if it decides to go it alone," he said.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The new book telling the cruel story of Alzheimer's

French writer Annie Ernaux, who has penned 'I Remain In Darkness'. Picture: Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

A City in Music: Favela funk in Rio

Brazilian youngsters enjoy a

Remember the Brexit 50p? 'No coins have actually been minted'

An early design of the ill-fated (so far) 'Brexit 50p'. Picture: HM Treasury

My anchovy odyssey: Visiting the Italian town where the divisive fish is king

Monterosso, Italy, was the perfect destination for James Brown to indulge his passion for anchovies. Picture: Getty Images

The artist's who recorded Amsterdam's gilded moment

Gerrit Berckheyde's 'View of Amsterdam', c.1675. Picture: Collection of Brasenose College, Oxford

Under the influence: The lightning-quick rise of Insta fashion brand Boohoo

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP's firm featured in 'Brexit readiness' video days after mocking preparations

Brexit Party MEP Lance Anisfeld. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Three decades on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin atop The Berlin Wall on November 12, 1989. Picture: Getty Images

How I helped England win the Rugby World Cup

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the last gasp drop-goal that won England the Rugby World Cup against Australia in 2003. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Stage Review: Blood Wedding

Blood Wedding. Photograph: Contributed/Marc Brenner.

The New European poll of the week on caretakers, conferences and coffee cups

Journalist takes down 'vacuous talking head' in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

'Ireland owes this country nothing' - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

The cobbled Mermaid Street in Rye, East Sussex, where Gavin Esler witnessed the normalisation of lying. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: No-deal Brexit conspiracies lead us all to a dark world

James Ball says some in the City of London have been unfairly linked to a no-deal Brexit conspiracy. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: With Michigan won, Trump is done

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette to become governor of Michigan. Picture: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: We must keep standing up to 'bullies' Johnson and Trump

Toxic Twins: Boris Johnson and US president Donald Trump at the UN in New York. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

High Court defeat could mean blow for 'settled status' cases

Campaign group The3million has lost a High Court battle over an

Tory peer calls for Dominic Cummings to be stripped of Westminster pass

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson has bet the farm on Cummings' cunning plan

Boris Johnson's proposed hybrid model for the Irish border has been badly received by the EU. Picture: Martin Rowson

Corbyn says that no MP Labour should be willing to support PM's 'reckless' Brexit proposals

Jeremy Corbyn gives statement on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BREX FACTOR: Is James Cleverly the least aptly-named politician of all time?

Tory chairman James Cleverly whips the crowd into a frenzy at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson has great balls of liar

Boris Johnson was frustratingly elusive when asked about his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri on The Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA Images

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. The French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz is hosting the 45th G7 summit from August 24 to 26. High on the agenda will be the climate emergency, the US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the EU, and emergency talks on the Amazon wildfire crisis. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

The 'Stop Stella' billboard shows how urgently we need reform in political advertising

The billboard targeting pregnant Labour MP Stella Creasy in her constituency in Walthamstow, which was later taken down. Picture: Stella Creasy

Brexit Party candidate to return from living in Italy to fight to leave EU

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

DUP crowd calls for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn at Boris Johnson speech

Boris Johnson speaks at a raucous DUP event in which the crowd called for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Sky

Young doctor told she must leave the UK or face prison after Home Office letter

Mu-Chun Chiang (left) with her friend Mina Mesri. Photograph: Mina Mesri/PA Wire.

All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama

Boris Johnson runs scared of Channel 4 news at Tory party conference

Boris Johnson has been accused of running scared of Channel 4 after refusing them an interview. Picture: Channel 4

Fact-checking Boris Johnson's '£400 million a week' claim with latest figures

Boris Johnson leaves his office in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Boris Johnson tries to claim remaining in EU would now cost '£400 million a week'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Bestway Wholesale in Manchester. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Tory MP names the MPs he suggests were chosen solely because of their gender

Philip Davies has named two MPs he felt were chosen

Why the podcast is the perfect antidote to Brexit politics

The New European podcast team, Steve Anglesey, left, Geraldine Scott, and Richard Porritt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Australian PM: UK is not a 'top tier' trading partner

Former Australian PM Julia Gillard appeared to pour cold water over the UK's future trading relationship, saying it is not a

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings' pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

American TV host takes on Boris Johnson's bizarre speech to the UN

Trevor Noah at the Daily Show displays concern after Boris Johnson's speech to the UN. Picture: The Daily Show

Conservative MEPs are advertising an internship in EU parliament. Start date? November 1

The Conservatives are advertising an internship in EU parliament after October 31. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Rees-Mogg accuses Bercow of damaging the standing of parliament to 'its lowest point'

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Johns Bercow has lowered the reputation of parliament. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Opposition leaders to discuss forcing earlier extension of Article 50

Opposition party leaders including Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour and Anna Soubry for the Independent Group for Change. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Most Read

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

The cobbled Mermaid Street in Rye, East Sussex, where Gavin Esler witnessed the normalisation of lying. Picture: Getty Images

You cannot sweep Jennifer Arcuri letter under the carpet, Boris Johnson told

Boris Johnson with Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Photograph: Innotech Network/YouTube.

Furious woman in Boris Johnson’s constituency speaks for all of us

A furious member of the public was unequivocal in her views about Boris Johnson in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Picture: Sky

Nigel Farage falls victim to the perfect prank on his LBC show

A caller set up the perfect prank on Nigel Farage on his LBC show. Picture: LBC

Journalist takes down ‘vacuous talking head’ in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy