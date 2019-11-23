Video

Question Time audience member tells Boris Johnson his government is defined by 'callousness'

This audience member just slammed Boris Johnson on his government's record. Photograph: BBC. Archant

A young audience member of the BBC's Question Time election debate has slammed Boris Johnson for comments he and his ministers have made, which she said defined the 'complete careless' and 'callousness' of his government.

In an emotional moment during the debate the girl tried to find the right words to define how upset and angry she felt about the government of the day.

She told Johnson: "I think the way that you speak about Muslim women in particular and the way that you've spoken about race in the past is completely characteristic of the way your government has dealt with all the issues it's come across since 2010.

"It has been characterised by complete carelessness, by callousness, the way you've treated people through the DWP, the way you've treated the victims of Grenfell, the hostile environment.

She continued: "You say you've visited hospitals and spoken to public service workers.

"But I think you yourself know you haven't been welcome when you've been to speak to them.

"The way you've conducted yourself when you've been there has shown that you're afraid of the response, you're going to get.

Slamming the Tory record in government since it took power in 2010, she said: "I think it's insulting to the people who've suffered under your government, even if you say you've only been in power for 100 days you've been part of the government for the last nine years."

"I think it's completely insulting for you to stand there and talk about all the investment you will bring when it's your austerity policies that have brought the problems we see."

Johnson spent most of the debate bringing up his record as mayor of London rather than trying to defend the Conservative government's record over the last nine years.