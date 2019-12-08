Boris Johnson says there will be a 'bonking boom' after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at St Pancras Station, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson appears to have scaled back his expectations of the positive effect that Brexit will have on Britain.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, he predicted that pulling out of the European Union will lead to a "big baby boom".

He claimed that Brexit will have the same positivity on the United Kingdom as the Olympics did back in 2012 - despite ONS figures not showing any significant rise in 2013.

In his latest series of waffling comments, he gave the answer: "Cupid's darts will fly once we get Brexit done. Romance will bloom across the whole nation."

He continued: "There was one after the Olympics, as I correctly prophesied in a speech in 2012, it was quite amazing. There was a big baby boom."

Social media users joked that the "bonking bonanza" would mostly come from the PM.

"No doubt spearheaded by Boris Johnson himself," said John Crace.

"Well tbf, we are all going to be massively fucked," wrote Chaminda Jayanetti.

"Most baby booms follow recessions," pointed out Luke Tomlinson.

"He's literally promising people more sex. I'm having Berlusconi-related flashbacks," commented Leonardo Carella.

When Johnson was pressed on whether he was looking to create a family with his existing family, he told the newspaper: "I am not going to make any demographic projections."

He added: "I don't comment about that sort of thing."

Johnson said in July he wanted to press ahead with Theresa May's proposals for a "festival of Brexit Britain" to echo the spirit of the Olympics, something which could take place in 2021.