Boris Johnson urges public to help ‘protect Christmas’ from coronavirus

Boris Johnson has urged the public to help save Christmas from the coronavirus.

The PM said people have to be “both confident and cautious” and that it is “crucial” the country does not re-enter “some great lockdown again that stops business from functioning”.

He told The Sun: “Christmas we want to protect, and we want everyone to have a fantastic Christmas.

“But the only way to make sure the country is able to enjoy Christmas is to be tough now.

“So if we can grip it now, stop the surge, arrest the spike, stop the second hump of the dromedary, flatten the second hump.

“Dromedary or camel? I can’t remember if it is a dromedary or a camel that has two humps? Umm. Please check.

“Anyway a double hump. So that is what we need to do!”

He spoke as people in the North East await an announcement on new measures which are expected to come into effect from midnight.

Health minister Edward Argar has played down reports that there could be a second lockdown.

He said: “It is not something I have seen within the department.

“The prime minister has been very clear on this.

“He doesn’t want to see another national lockdown.

“He wants to see people abiding by the regulations and making the local lockdowns work.”

