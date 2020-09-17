Boris Johnson urges public to help ‘protect Christmas’ from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:33 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 17 September 2020

A leaked EU memo has said the tabling of Boris Johnson's (pictured above) internal market bill breaches terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A leaked EU memo has said the tabling of Boris Johnson's (pictured above) internal market bill breaches terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson has urged the public to help save Christmas from the coronavirus.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The PM said people have to be “both confident and cautious” and that it is “crucial” the country does not re-enter “some great lockdown again that stops business from functioning”.

He told The Sun: “Christmas we want to protect, and we want everyone to have a fantastic Christmas.

“But the only way to make sure the country is able to enjoy Christmas is to be tough now.

“So if we can grip it now, stop the surge, arrest the spike, stop the second hump of the dromedary, flatten the second hump.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“Dromedary or camel? I can’t remember if it is a dromedary or a camel that has two humps? Umm. Please check.

“Anyway a double hump. So that is what we need to do!”

He spoke as people in the North East await an announcement on new measures which are expected to come into effect from midnight.

Health minister Edward Argar has played down reports that there could be a second lockdown.

He said: “It is not something I have seen within the department.

“The prime minister has been very clear on this.

“He doesn’t want to see another national lockdown.

“He wants to see people abiding by the regulations and making the local lockdowns work.”

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

It’s time for honesty over testing system failures

Workers wear NHS Test and Trace branded Hi-Vis jackets as they work at a COVID-19 testing centre. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Fool of six - The week Boris Johnson advocated breaking the law

Cartoon by Martin Ronson.

Is this the year we could finally overturn this Brexit mess?

Boris Johnson inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Is there really a ‘political void’ that these two can fill?

Actor Laurence Fox (L) and former Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney (R). Photograph: Twitter.

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for two years over sexual assaults

Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke arriving at Southwark Crown Court in London. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Migrant who fled poverty offering free legal guidance for refugees crossing Channel to help save lives

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, onboard the Dover RNLI lifeboat. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

The multinational make-up of the Oxford University vaccine team

At least 26% of the 383 scientists working on the Oxford University Covid vaccine team are not British. (Photo by Allan Carvalho/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: We must fight to protect hard-pressed democracy

Protestations of a belief in free speech by the likes of Matt Hancock fail to show in their actions. Photo: Twitter

Don’t assume Lib Dem supporters will ever back Labour

Sir Ed Davey speaking during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

A hat-trick for Pakistan

Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam and Wahab Riaz of Pakistan pose for a photo during a Pakistan Nets Session at Emirates Old Trafford on August 04, 2020 in Manchester. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Stage Review: Sleepless, A Musical Romance

Sleepless in Seattle, on stage. Photo: Alastair Muir

A City in Music: Leicester - the underdog of the Midlands

Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian performs during the Leicester City Barclays Premier League winners bus parade on May 16, 2016 in Leicester. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The films that will help keep the movie industry afloat

Pierre Niney and Stacy Martin in Amants. Photo: Roger Arpajou

The life and last days Georgi Markov

Georgi Markov was murdered when jabbed by a poison-tipped umbrella while waiting for a bus. Photo: Getty Images

WILL SELF: What gaming tells us about the human condition

Grand Theft Auto. Photo: Submitted

Only self-service counts for Trump

Donald Trump is facing a new scandal after allegedly describing an American military cemetery as 'full of losers'. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

How tone deaf police misunderstand music

Dave performs at O2 Academy Brixton on November 10, 2019 in London. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferms)

Belfast and the Furious: How punk made its mark on Northern Ireland

Belfast's Stiff LIttle Fingers, 1977. From left, Henry Cluney, Ali McMordie, Jake Burns, Brian Falloon.

Corsica might be beautiful, but it’s also the murder capital of Europe

Lawyer Marc Maroselli and Anna Maria Sollacaro, daughter of murdered lawyer Antoine Sollacaro, address journalists in front of the court house in Ajaccio, the Corsican capital. Photo: AFP PHOTO / PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA

America lies at a crossroad - and it’s more fundamental than Biden v Trump

Donald J. Trump delivers remarks live during a Trump Rally in Londonderry, NH on Aug. 28, 2020. Hundreds gathered to hear President Donald J. Trump deliver remarks live from New Hampshire Pro Star Aviation last month. Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: This is the year the US needs to learn from

Civil Rights protesters defy US National Guard troops to march down Memphis' Beale Street on March 29, 1968. Photo: Bettman Archive

BBC comedy hasn’t lurched left - it’s the audience that has moved

Have I Got News For You's Ian Hislop, left, and Paul Merton. Picture: BBC/Hat Trick/Ray Burmiston

Is Keir Starmer more Major than Blair?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was described by Goerge Galloway as

MANDRAKE: Today programme has no time for Boris Johnson’s critics

Sarah Sands has passed on the editorship of Today to Owenna Griffiths, but in Sands' final days, the show seems defined more by who it won't allow to speak as much as who it does. Photo by David M Benett.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson is full of sound and fury - but not much substance

Boris Johnson seems to be making a lot of Brexit-noise, but not a lot of strategy. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

Vital steps for the Covid vaccine team

To be approved, vaccines need to go through multiple rounds of testing to show they're safe and effective. Picture: PA

ANDREW ADONIS: State aid won’t provide a solution when it comes to Brexit

Automobile executive George Turnbull (1926 - 1992), managing director of the Austin-Morris division of British Leyland, with the new Morris Marina, UK, 22nd April 1971. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Without a rejoin policy there’s little to stop pro-Europeans in the Lib Dems from moving to Labour

Sir Ed Davey speaks after he was elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrats. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Ed Davey is right to rule out the Lib Dems campaigning to rejoin the EU

Sir Ed Davey at the Conrad Hotel, Westminster, London after he has been elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrats. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday August 27, 2020. See PA story POLITICS LibDems. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Haulage boss warns 80% chance of ‘chaos in Kent’ after Brexit transition period ends

A view of the M20 motorway near Ashford in Kent. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Health secretary blames British public for shortfall in coronavirus testing capacity

Health secretary Matt Hancock in the House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Matt Hancock says we should listen to Tony Abbott’s sister when questioning his suitability for trade role

Matt Hancock is asked about Tony Abbott on Sky News. Photograph: Sky News.

Britain likened to ‘rogue state’ by veteran diplomat after No 10 threaten to tear up agreement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons.

Tory MP resigns from Boris Johnson’s government ‘for personal reasons’

Conservative party leader Boris Johnson and Simon Clarke MP speak to a steelworker during a visit to Guisborough, North Yorkshire. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/PA.

DUP insists it’s not divided on Withdrawal Agreement after Arlene Foster contradicts MP

The DUP's Arlene Foster and Jeffery Donaldson speaking to the media. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

The book which reminds us why Keir Starmer is a massive improvement for Labour

Labour's Keir Starmer out campaigning with Anneliese Dodds in Peterborough. Photograph: Twitter.

Government claims bill overriding Withdrawal Agreement will ‘protect peace in Northern Ireland’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster after the summer recess. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA.

Minister denies Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was not ‘oven ready’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a freshly baked pie while wearing a 'get Brexit done' apron. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

LIZ GERARD: Number 10 must end the bullying and bluster to get us back in the office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing the school tie he was presented with on arrival, speaks to a class of year 7 pupils on their first day back at school. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

Liz Truss confirms appointment of Tony Abbott as post-Brexit trade adviser

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Photograph: Tristan Fewings/PA.

Most Read

Here’s which MPs voted to break international law through Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit bill

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons during the latest Brexit debate. Photograph: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

Ed Miliband goads Boris Johnson as man who ‘got Brexit undone’

Ed Miliband goads Boris Johnson at the despatch box. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Priti Patel in ‘car crash’ interview after claiming ‘it’s wrong to say tests aren’t available’

Priti Patel appears on BBC Breakfast. Photograph: BBC.

Expert perfectly demonstrates Brexiteer hypocrisy over trade talks in just 90 seconds

Polly MacKenzie perfectly demonstrated the Brexiteer hypocrisy on BBC Politics Live. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer says MPs who vote against Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill ‘do not care about Northern Ireland’

Kate Hoey appears on BBC News. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.