Boris Johnson's use of a mop is the perfect metaphor for his handling of Brexit

Boris Johnson "helps" with the clean up at an opticians as he visits Matlock, Derbyshire to view the flooding. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A video of Boris Johnson attempting to use a mop - and failing miserably - has been branded the perfect metaphor for his handling of Brexit.

Johnson was visiting Matlock in Derbyshire following the widespread flooding which hit large parts of northern England.

As security waited outside a Specsavers store he was handed a mop as part of a photo opportunity to help with the clean-up operation, but appeared to make matters worse, rather than better.

His failure to use the cleaning instrument has prompted more criticisms that the prime minister is out of touch with ordinary people.

A majority however claimed it was the perfect metaphor for his handling of Brexit.

Comedian David Schenider wrote: "In today's Metaphors For Brexit, man brought in to clean up mess actually makes things worse."

Journaist Hannah Al-Othman tweeted: "He's as good at mopping as he is at delivering Brexit by October 31st".

Campaign group Slough for Europe posted: "This man can't work out how to mop a floor. But somehow a fair chunk of the country believe he could sort out Brexit quickly..."

Others quipped about how badly the publicity had turned out for Johnson.

One tweeted: "Yesterday Boris Johnson turned up in Matlock to mop up in Specsavers. Had these people not been through enough already?"

Ian Gunster said: "Mental how the current prime minister doesn't know how to mop a floor".

Laura Steele added: "Ok so we know Boris can't use a microwave or oven we can add a mop onto that list. He's just moving the dirty water round the floor."

Another wrote: "Man has obviously never held a mop in his life. This is the guy who's in touch with the working class?"