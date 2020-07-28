PM warns of ‘second wave’ of coronavirus in Europe - but UK still has more daily deaths than all of EU27

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has said there are signs of a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus in Europe, despite the fact the UK continues to experience more daily deaths from the virus each day than all of the EU27 countries added together.

Defending his decision to quarantine arrivals from Spain, Johnson said: “What we have to do is take swift and decisive action where we think that the risks are starting to bubble up again.

“Let’s be absolutely clear about what’s happening in Europe: Amongst some of our European friends, I’m afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic.”

But the Spanish prime minister has pointed out that Britain has a worse grip of the coronavirus than his own country.

On Saturday the UK reported 61 deaths from the coronavirus, compared to 45 across the whole of the EU.

Despite his claims Johnson has said it was up to individuals whether they took a holiday abroad.

He said: “These are decisions for families, for individuals, about where they want to go.”

He did not deny that the quarantine period could be reduced, telling reporters: “We are always looking at ways in which we can mitigate the impact of the quarantine, try to help people, try to make sure that the science is working to help travellers and holidaymakers.

“At the moment you have got to stick with the guidance that we are giving, we have given the guidance now about Spain and about some other places around the world.

“I’m afraid if we do see signs of a second wave in other countries it is really our job, our duty, to act swiftly and decisively to stop ... travellers coming back from those places seeding the disease here in the UK.”