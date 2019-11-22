Video

Boris Johnson says he decided 'ages ago' not to release Russian interference report

Boris Johnson on BBC Question Time. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA.

Boris Johnson accused a Question Time audience member of peddling 'Bermuda Triangle' stuff when it came to claims about the Russian interference report the prime minister has refused to release.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Johnson said that he decided "ages ago" not to release the report from the Intelligence and Security Committee as he was heckled by members of the audience on a election special of the programme.

The prime minister was told "it's not true" as he tried to claim it would not be possible to release the report.

He continued: "There is absolutely no evidence at all to show any influence into any British electoral event.

"And the reason I won't (publish) - or at least the reason I decided not to ages ago - is that I see no reason to interfere with the normal timetable just because there is an election going on."

Dominic Grieve, the chairman of the committee responsible for the report, had said there was no reason for a delay in its publication.

Johnson was told by the audience member: "That is not true. Dominic Grieve said it could have been released on 28 October."