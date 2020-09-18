Boris Johnson privately thinks Scotland is ‘too left-wing’, claims newspaper editor

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (R). (Photo by Duncan McGlynn / POOL / AFP) Archant

Despite painting himself as a unionist, Boris Johnson reportedly believes Scotland is ‘too left-wing’.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Johnson is said to believe that the country uses English taxpayers’ money to fund “lavish welfare”, despite publicly claiming he wants to hold the United Kingdom together.

The claims have been made by Financial Times associate editor Philip Stephens in a column about how the prime minister’s Brexit plan will break the union.

He said the Brexit strategy helps legitimise “the SNP charge that England is locking Scotland into a state of vassalage”.

He claimed: “By asserting unassailable English supremacy, the PM is inviting Scotland to leave the union.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

You may also want to watch:

He then explained: “Publicly he declares himself a unionist; privately, Whitehall officials report, he is heard to scorn Scotland as ‘too leftwing’ – spending money raised from English taxpayers on lavish welfare,” Stephens wrote. “The prejudice is reflected in the legislation now before parliament to create a UK single market.”

The remarks have been seized on by the SNP as part of another call for Scottish independence.

A spokesperson said: “Of course Boris Johnson will be angry when he looks to Scotland and sees the benefits of a social democracy in action.

“It goes against everything the Tories believe in – no wonder they haven’t won an election here in decades.

“Now, imagine what Scotland can do with the full powers of independence.”

Ministers have previously claimed Johnson’s “optimistic fizz” will help to save the union.