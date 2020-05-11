Criticism as Boris Johnson says public can swim in lakes or sea rather than swimming pools

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to the House of Commons on COVID-19. Photograph: PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has ruled out opening up swimming pools in the current phase of the easing of coronavirus lockdown - but claimed people can use lakes and the sea.

Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons “we can’t do anything for swimming pools” but changes to allow people to access lakes and the sea will kick in from Wednesday because there is a “lower risk outdoors than indoors”, reiterating there will be no limits on the frequency of outdoor exercise during the easing of the lockdown measures.

The prime minister told the Commons about the upcoming changes: “You can now walk, sit and rest in parks, you can play sports and exercise and you can do all these things with members of your own household or with one other person from another household provided you observe social distancing and remain two metres apart.

“I do hope that’s clear.”

The RNLI used a statement to call for “further clarity” from the government on the updated measures.

They said: “Social distancing is not an option whilst on a lifeboat, and our volunteer crews have to take this into account when the call comes in and try and adhere as best to the guidelines.

“The RNLI is currently seeking further clarity following the update given by the UK prime minister last night and will be engaging with a number of watersport governing bodies and other stakeholders to help inform its response.”

Johnson’s comments raised eyebrows with the general public, with concerns about the impact it will have on lifeguards and coastguard.

One tweeted: “Johnson now telling people to swim in the sea. Coastguard must be thrilled.”

Another posted: “Can see the coastguards being busy with Covidiots swimming in the sea ‘cos Boris said they can”.

“Did Boris just drown people in lakes and the sea?” asked @NotesFromFarm.

Matt Rushbrooke tweeted: “Yeah, I’m not convinced they’re safer than an indoor swimming pool with a life guard literally watching you... “

Megan Devlin commented: “Has Boris Johnson actually just said that because they can’t open swimming pools people should go and SWIM IN LAKES instead ???? I’m sure that’s much safer!”

AM Daniels wrote: “Getting horrid visions of the beaches being packed... herd immunity through the back door, I guess.”

“I’m wondering if he threw the sea swimming bit in there by accident,” wrote Nicki Welding. “Stand by the RNLI and coastguard as lemmings run to the sea...”