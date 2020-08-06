Boris Johnson missed a trick in not giving peerage to Stanley
PUBLISHED: 17:06 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 06 August 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Boris Johnson’s latest peerage nominations included a number of his Brexiteer supporters, and even his own brother. But one reader thinks he should have gone further.
Despite its obvious nepotism, the awarding of a life peerage to Jo Johnson seems one of the least obnoxious aspects of the appointments by “the people’s government” addressing “the people’s priorities”.
However, I do think that the prime minister has missed a trick. If he was going to take the hit on the charge of nepotism, a better move would have been to make his father Stanley an hereditary duke.
John Davies
Colchester
When Ruth Davidson resigned as leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, it was clear she had little time for Boris Johnson. The very same Ruth Davidson is now elevated to the House of Lords by Boris Johnson. She seemingly is now a fervent supporter.
When Evgeny Lebedev, the son of a former Soviet Union KGB officer, is ennobled into the UK legislature we are beyond satire.
Yours etc. and waiting for the invitation to become Lord Clarke!
Michael Clarke
Langholm
It is ridiculous that Boris Johnson is now appointing a spokesperson to speak for him. A PM who is not capable of personally communicating with the electorate should not be in the job.
We are, ostensibly, a parliamentary democracy where, as pointed out by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, all announcements by the PM should be first made to parliament. Therefore, if correct protocol is being observed by the PM, there should be no reason to appoint a spokesperson.
Ian Auchterlonie
Dundee
The government is apparently considering moving the House of Lords to York (out of sight, out of mind, maybe?), but York itself seems not so keen on the idea. Andrew Adonis suggests moving the House of Commons as well and proposes a national competition for the new location.
Could I be the first to suggest Barnard Castle? Not only is this a pleasant market town, but it is conveniently situated only a five- or six-hour drive from London on a Friday evening.
Indeed, could I suggest that the government is lacking ambition in its levelling-up agenda and should consider moving the whole of government to the north east?
Not only would this help address the problem of the metropolitan elite and politicians working in the Westminster ‘bubble’, but there would be no place for ministers and advisers to hide from public scrutiny due to the high-level of visual acuity of those visiting the area.
Nick Roberts
Selly Oak
