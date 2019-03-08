Twitter trolls Boris Johnson's 'People's PMQs' call for questions
PUBLISHED: 10:58 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 12 September 2019
Boris Johnson received a pelting on Twitter ahead of his second 'People's PMQs' propaganda exercise.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Having prorogued parliament the day before, Johnson skipped the traditional prime minister's questions in the House of Commons and opted for a second straight-to-camera exercise with hand-picked questions.
But his team had to wade through an awful lot of replies which suggest that the 'People's PMQs' isn't going down all that well.
Techcrunch editor Mike Butcher spoke for all journalists by asking: "What the fuck is this, North Korea?"
A parody Boris Johnson account was confused. "Are you the real Prime Minister or am I?" he asked.
There were plenty of references to the fact that he had unlawfully advised the Queen on prorogation. "Does he like porridge?" asked Twitter user 'Pickled Puffin'.
Yet strangely enough he didn't answer any questions related to his recent lawbreaking. Perhaps he hadn't heard yet.
However, it wasn't all bad. Anonymous Twitter account "Apple UK_123", registered on Twitter in March 2019 with a Brexit Party logo as their profile pic, said: "Can't wait Boris! You are doing a great job in light of the traitorous Remain MPs! Keep persevering!"
And thankfully, someone had the presence of mind to ask the most important question of all: "What has the UK invested so far in the development of genetically engineered catgirls?"
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter