Boris Johnson took selfie with Huawei phone despite government security concerns
PUBLISHED: 15:40 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 05 December 2019
The phone that Boris Johnson used for his selfie with This Morning presenters was a Huawei device, despite ongoing security concerns around the Chinese company.
Following his interview with ITV's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the Press Association has reported that the prime minister used what looks like a Huawei P20 for the photo op.
Willoughby suggested this is Johnson's own device after she mentioned that he had reappeared on set and "whipped his phone out" to take the picture.
There has been ongoing concern, going back to Theresa May's premiership, around the telecommunications company and its alleged close links to the Chinese state.
The company, which is the world's largest supplier of telecommunications network equipment, has always denied critics' claims that its equipment could be used to spy on people in the West.
The United States, which has placed trade restrictions on the firm, has previously suggested that future cooperation within the Five Eyes international intelligence-sharing coalition, of which both the US and the UK are members, could be jeopardised if Huawei is given a role in the UK's 5G infrastructure.
Boris Johnson earlier said he would not compromise the UK's security over the question.
Speaking at the end of the Nato 70th anniversary leaders' meeting, he said that he does not want to be "unnecessarily hostile" to investment, but that the UK should not be putting its cooperation with Five Eyes at risk - saying this was the "key criterion" to deciding whether or not to take Huawei on for major 5G infrastructure.
Huawei insists it abides by the laws of each country in which it operates.
The Conservative Party did not offer a comment to the Press Association.
