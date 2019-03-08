Opinion

This is a coup - and it's not what the electorate voted for

Boris Johnson with Sir Mark Sedwill, Sajid Javid, Amber Rudd, and Lee Cain (back right) as the PM holds his first cabinet meeting at Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

WILL DRY gives his reaction on Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline date, and calls for everyone to work together to block the coup.

Today, Boris Johnson announced that he's planning to undermine democracy in the UK. It's a coup. There is no other way to say this. I will stop short of calling him a traitor, because, unlike the editors of the Daily Mail, I believe that word should be reserved for those who deserve it. Johnson doesn't.

All he's threatening to do is to suspend our parliamentary democracy so that he can force a devastating No Deal Brexit upon us. Who could possibly have a problem with that?

Let us for a moment forget the fact that Johnson was elected by 0.14% of the UK, that his mandate to govern, let alone decide the future of our country's relationship with the EU, is thinner than a coat of lead-based paint.

Let's forget that the UK electorate has clearly said, both in the 2017 general election and the 2019 european elections, that they don't want a No Deal Brexit, and that the vast majority would prefer for Brexit to be scrapped entirely rather than face crashing out of the EU on WTO terms.

Finally, let's forget that No Deal wasn't on the ballot paper in 2016, that, come October, three million young people who weren't able to vote will have come of age, and that we have been told that the government said it "cannot guarantee that people will not die as a consequence of No Deal".

When you've forgotten all of that, you're almost ready to live in a Johnson-led dictatorship.

This is real. It's happening right before our eyes, and we have to stop him. We have to #blockthecoup. Click this link to sign our petition and join the fight.

- Will Dry Spokesperson and Co-Founder of Our Future, Our Choice