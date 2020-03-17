Boris Johnson joked his ventilator appeal could be dubbed ‘operation last gasp’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street after he had taken part in the governments COBRA meeting. Photograph: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson reportedly left manufacturers unimpressed after holding a conference call with where he joked his appeal could be dubbed ‘operation last gasp’.

There are fears that the country is facing a shortage of the life-saving equipment, which is critical to help those that are suffering from the coronavirus.

In a conference call, held with more than 60 businesses on Monday evening, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove urged manufacturers to focus their efforts on building the equipment for the NHS.

According to POLITICO, the prime minister joked that it could be dubbed “operation last gasp”.

Manufacturers were said to be left in disbelief, with one telling the political website: “He couldn’t help but act the clown, even though he was a on call with serious CEOs from goodness knows how many companies.”

Downing Street did not comment.