Opinion

Drop in support for Boris Johnson indicates honeymoon period is officially over

PUBLISHED: 14:05 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 23 July 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds crabs caught on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour in Stromness during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 23, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Johnson. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds crabs caught on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour in Stromness during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 23, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Johnson. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

When Boris Johnson became prime minister on July 24 2019, his party was languishing in the polls and had not long suffered one of its worst ever performances at the ballot box, securing just 9% of the vote in elections to the European Parliament.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

But almost immediately the Tories’ poll share began to rise, from an average of 29% in the week he became PM to the mid-30s by the autumn, before hitting the early 40s at the start of the general election campaign.

After winning 45% of votes in Great Britain on election day, Boris Johnson then led his party to even dizzier heights in the polls, until the Tories found themselves averaging as much as 52% in the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Then it all changed. From mid-May the polls have tracked downwards, not anywhere close to the lows seen last summer, but enough for the Tories’ lead over Labour to drop to as little as four points. Johnson’s honeymoon period as prime minister seems well and truly over.

Another way to assess his first year in Downing Street is to look at changes in the PM’s approval rating.

The polling organisation YouGov found that 32% of the public thought Boris Johnson was doing well in his early days as prime minister, roughly the same as those who thought he had got off to a bad start (31%). One year on, the numbers are 44% for doing well, 50% for doing badly. The only time that his approval rating soared was during the early days of the lockdown, when the numbers briefly touched 66% for doing well compared with 26% for doing badly.

You may also want to watch:

Separate figures from Opinium, another pollster, tell a similar story. Here, Boris Johnson’s net approval rating – those who approve of his performance minus those who disapprove – hovered around 0% for the first few months of his premiership, before jumping into positive territory after December’s general election and peaking at the start of the lockdown.

But in recent months a change has taken place. Opinium produces approval ratings for other political leaders as well as the prime minister. And where once Johnson enjoyed a solid lead over his Labour counterpart Jeremy Corbyn, even when his own rating was negative, now it is the prime minister who finds himself trailing his opposite number. The latest net approval ratings from Opinium put Boris Johnson on -4% and Sir Keir Starmer on 21%.

Polls are snapshots of opinion, not predictions. The only set of numbers that will truly matter to Boris Johnson are those that will be decided on May 2 2024. This is the date on which the next general election is due to take place.

By then, Johnson will have been prime minister for 1,744 days: longer than Theresa May and Gordon Brown, but still shorter than the likes of David Cameron, Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher. A second election victory would put Johnson on course to match or even overtake some of his long-serving predecessors.

In clocking up one year in Downing Street, Johnson can take satisfaction from having overtaken not one but two prime ministers in modern history who spent an even shorter time in the role: Andrew Bonar Law (211 days) and Alec Douglas-Home (364).

And he is also safely past a host of prime ministers from even further back in history, all of whom failed to last a single year at the top – including the shortest serving PM of them all, George Canning, who managed just 119 days before dying in office.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Former Tory chairman defends ‘right’ for party to take money from Russian donors with links to Putin

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis on Sky News; Sky News, Twitter

Sturgeon and Johnson told to ‘grow up’ as the pair row over Scottish independence during coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA Wire.

Financial watchdog ‘astonished’ by No 10’s failure to plan for a pandemic

Houses of Parliament in Westminster; Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Trump asked US ambassador to persuade Westminster to hold the British Open at his Scottish golf course

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House; AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Minister tries to downplay concerns that Dominic Cummings is meddling with UK intelligence committee

Intelligence and Security Committee chair Julian Lewis during an Urgent Question in the House of Commons; Twitter

Boris Johnson’s ‘flip flop’ gag backfires as Keir Starmer reminds Commons of PM’s secret Brexit article

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

PMQs: Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson to ‘check the record’ over Russian interference claims

Boris Johnson is criticised by Keir Starmer over the Russia report at PMQs. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Robert Jenrick denies giving preferential treatment to Tory donor at the centre of a London planning row

Housing minister Robert Jenrick at a parliamentary select committee; Parliamentlive

Downing Street insists it doesn’t want no-deal Brexit as it abandons hope of trade deal with EU

The front door of number 10 Downing Street in London; Dominic Lipinski

Tory MP referred to parliamentary watchdog after reports emerge of inappropriate behaviour towards staff

Tory MP Rob Roberts has been accused of asking an intern to 'fool around' with him; Rob Roberts MP website

The government’s meal deal risks becoming a raw deal

Chanellor Rishi Sunak pictured with his face mask leaving a Pret store; Twitter

Attorney general says Cummings tweet could not be considered legal opinion as it was ‘only 10 words long’

Attorney general Suella Braverman during a House of Commons Justice Committee hearing; Parliamentlive

Nigel Farage demands apology from Remainers after claiming Russia report clears him of any wrongdoing over Brexit

Nigel Farage has demanded an apology from Remainers are claiming the Russia report clear him of any wrongdoing during the Brexit referendum campaign; Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russia report: Elite club of Russians with links to Vladimir Putin are donating to UK political parties

A Russian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London; Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Chris Whitty tells former health secretary ‘under-investment’ in public health hampered coronavirus response

Chris Whitty responds to questions from Jeremy Hunt. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Dominic Raab mocked for celebrating launch of post-Brexit trade talks with Liechtenstein

Dominic Raab appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Russia report accuses government of ‘badly underestimating’ the risk of Russian interference in the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, after attending a Cabinet meeting, that was held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London.

Russia report says government has not investigated interference in Brexit referendum

SNP MP Stewart Hosie, Conservative MP Julian Lewis and Labour MP Kevan Jones answer question from the media on the Russia report. Photograph: Parliament.

DUP MP apologises after ‘housewife’ comment during Brexit trade deal debate

DUP's Paul Girvan. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Tories vote against attempts for parliament to ‘take back control’ of post-Brexit trade deals

Boris Johnson MP, leading Vote Leave campaigner, speaks about taking back control. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

The key questions about the Russia report

Russian president Vladimir Putin (question 10) Pic: Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Fresh fears of post-Brexit food shortages as three quarters of UK transport companies face being shut out of the EU

Lorries at the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent. Lorry drivers are being left in the dark over planning for Brexit, risking their safety, a union has warned; Gareth Fuller

Oxford University vaccine ‘safe’ and induces immune response, preliminary results show

The Oxford University vaccine to build immunity against coronavirus is advancing. Photograph: David Cheskin/PA.

Brexit-voting Cornwall demands £700m from the government to make up for lost EU funding

The Union Jack and the EU flag; Charlie AJA

Good Morning Britain doctor blasts Cummings and Johnson over ‘unforgivable’ coronavirus mistakes

Dr Sarah Jarvis appearing on Good Morning Britain; ChronicleLive

Government admits coronavirus track and trace programme broke data protection laws

Baroness Dido Harding during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: PA/Downing St.

Government signs deal for 90 million doses of potential coronavirus vaccines

A scientist at work in a manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

WILL SELF: Why silent movies reign supreme

Werner Krauss, Conrad Veidt and Lil Dagover in Cabinet of Dr. Caligari in 1919. Picture: Getty

The life of Nobel Prize winning writer Heinrich Boll

Heinrich Boll in 1983. Photo: Alain MINGAM/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

More than 400 health professionals sign open letter calling for NHS to be protected from trade deals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) meets US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The major flaw in Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus measures

LBC host James O'Brien figures out with the help of a caller that Boris Johnson's latest coronavirus measures could jeopardise the prospects of schools staying open after September; LBC, Twitter

Public reaction to Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement shows it leaves more questions than answers

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street; Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Ruth Smeeth interview: ‘You can’t shut someone down because you don’t like what they’ve said’

Labour MP Ruth Smeeth for Stoke on Trent North poses in the front of the new atrium in Portcullis House in Westminster. Photo: Nicola Tree/Getty Images

James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for ‘defying reality’ with latest press conference

LBC presenter James O'Brien slammed Boris Johnson for his latest coronavirus message; LBC, Twitter

Portmanteaus deconstructed: a guide to blended words

Humpty Dumpty Sitting on a Wall, illustration by Milo Winter, 1916. Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces plan to ‘return to normality’ by Christmas

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright.

Matt Hancock wants review into ‘statistical flaws’ of daily death figures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a statement on the government's actions on coronavirus. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

STAR TURNS: Sir Peter Ustinov was a model European

Actor, dramatist and author Peter Ustinov, 1958. Photo: © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Miami Nice: America’s real music hit factory

Gloria Estefan performs with the Miami Sound Machine in 1988. Picture: Getty

Corbyn ally quits Labour frontbench blaming ‘campaign by right-wing media’

Labour MP LLoyd Russell-Moyle. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Most Read

These MPs just voted against protecting the NHS from a post-Brexit trade deal

Results of a vote is announced in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Good Morning Britain doctor blasts Cummings and Johnson over ‘unforgivable’ coronavirus mistakes

Dr Sarah Jarvis appearing on Good Morning Britain; ChronicleLive

Brexiteer Arron Banks demands parliament shows him Russia report before publication

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (CR) and Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore (CL) take a selfie photograph with members of the media in the background as they leave Portcullis House after giving evidence to Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland blocks UK from coronavirus safe travel list due to infection rate

Leinster House, Dublin, the seat of the Oireachtas, the parliament of Ireland; Brian Lawless, PA

Dominic Raab mocked for celebrating launch of post-Brexit trade talks with Liechtenstein

Dominic Raab appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.