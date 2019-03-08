Video

Far right applaud Boris Johnson's performance after remarks about murdered MP

Tommy Robinson with Katie Hopkins as he arrives for court. Photograph: Henry Vaughan/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Far-right figureheads have applauded Boris Johnson's latest Commons performance, during which he dismissed comments about murdered MP Jo Cox.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In his speech Johnson told MPs that "the best way to honour the memory of Jo Cox and indeed the best way to bring this country together would be, I think, to get Brexit done."

Tommy Robinson, who founded the English Defence League, used his Telegram account to mock MPs about death threats.

He reiterated his support for Boris Johnson, supporting his efforts to campaign "for the people" against the "traitors in parliament".

A Facebook post from the Democratic Football Lads Alliance criticised the "vile b*stards" in Labour and SNP for using Jo Cox's death in a debate in the House of Commons.

"We are all disgusted by the word 'humbug'. Oh no wait, we aren't. We are disgusted by you, you utter c**s. Not by him [Boris Johnson]".

The post added that MPs were "corrupt and evil" for "abuse of powers" and "taking orders from a foreign power".

Katie Hopkins, who supported Tommy Robinson during his court case, tweeted: "MPs complaining about being called TRAITOR - it's because you betrayed the people and you betrayed democracy in the UK."

Britain First's Jayda Fransen also shared clips from the House of Commons to her supporters.

Jo Cox was murdered by far right fanatic Thomas Mair who shouted "Britain First" before shooting and stabbing her.

Last week the Met Police claimed the fastest-growing terrorist threat to the UK comes from the far-right.