Boris Johnson: Dominic Cummings acted ‘responsibility and with integrity’

Boris Johnson appears the latest Downing Street briefing. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Prime minister Boris Johnson has backed his top aide Dominic Cummings over allegations he breached lockdown restrictions, saying: “He has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

Boris Johnson gave a public show of support to embattled aide Dominic Cummings, saying he acted with "responsibly and legally and with integrity".

The prime minister told a Downing Street press conference: “I have had extensive face-to-face conversations with Dominic Cummings and I have concluded that in travelling to find the right kind of childcare, at the moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus - and when he had no alternative - I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent.

“And I do not mark him down for that.”

Boris Johnson told the Downing Street press conference that “some” of the allegations about Dominic Cummings’ behaviour during self-isolation were “palpably false”.

“Though there have been many other allegations about what happened when he was in self-isolation and thereafter, some of them palpably false, I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally and with integrity and with the overwhelming aim of stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives.”

Green MP Caroline Lucas criticised his defence of Dominic Cummings.

She wrote on Twitter: “Unbelievable - PM says Cummings has acted ‘responsibly, legally and with integrity’.

“In fact he’s acted arrogantly, illegally and with gross irresponsibility.

“Even by PM’s own abysmal standards, this must surely be the lowest point.”

