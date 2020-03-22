Dominic Raab will become acting prime minister if Boris Johnson is taken ill
PUBLISHED: 18:53 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:01 22 March 2020
Dominic Raab has been named ‘designated survivor’ by Downing Street if Boris Johnson is taken ill during the coronavirus.
The foreign secretary and former Brexit secretary would become the acting prime minister if anything happens to Johnson during the pandemic.
The decision has been divisive, with many ministers expecting Michael Gove, the chancellor of duchy of Lancaster, to step up to the role.
“If Boris can’t do his job because he is incapacitated, a lot of people think that Michael [Gove] should be running the show, not Raab. One of these people is Michael, of course,” said one speaking to the newspaper.
The plan would also see Lee Cain, director of communications, and Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s senior adviser, replaced by either Isaac Levido, Tory general election campaign manager, or Paul Stephenson, communications director for Vote Leave.
Raab has tested negatively twice for COVID-19, despite viewers of a recent Prime Minister’s Questions expressing concerns about his health after he had a coughing fit during the session.
Johnson recently announced his ‘top team’ for tackling the pandemic includes Raab, Gove, Matt Hancock and Rishi Sunak.
