Dominic Raab will become acting prime minister if Boris Johnson is taken ill

Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions as Dominic Raab coughs beside him. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

Dominic Raab has been named ‘designated survivor’ by Downing Street if Boris Johnson is taken ill during the coronavirus.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab with home secretary Priti Patel, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA. Foreign secretary Dominic Raab with home secretary Priti Patel, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA.

The foreign secretary and former Brexit secretary would become the acting prime minister if anything happens to Johnson during the pandemic.

The decision has been divisive, with many ministers expecting Michael Gove, the chancellor of duchy of Lancaster, to step up to the role.

You may also want to watch:

“If Boris can’t do his job because he is incapacitated, a lot of people think that Michael [Gove] should be running the show, not Raab. One of these people is Michael, of course,” said one speaking to the newspaper.

MORE: Boris Johnson declares ‘war’ on coronavirus by announcing ‘top team’

The plan would also see Lee Cain, director of communications, and Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s senior adviser, replaced by either Isaac Levido, Tory general election campaign manager, or Paul Stephenson, communications director for Vote Leave.

Raab has tested negatively twice for COVID-19, despite viewers of a recent Prime Minister’s Questions expressing concerns about his health after he had a coughing fit during the session.

Johnson recently announced his ‘top team’ for tackling the pandemic includes Raab, Gove, Matt Hancock and Rishi Sunak.