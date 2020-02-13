Breaking

Villiers, McVey and Leadsom some of first casualties of Boris Johnson's reshuffle

Andrea Leadsom, Boris Johnson and Esther McVey on Downing Street. Photograph: PA/TNE. Archant

Esther McVey, Theresa Villiers and Andrea Leadsom are some of the first MPs to be unceremoniously dumped from government.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Former Tory leadership contender Esther McVey, who attended cabinet as housing minister, said she was "very sorry" to be sacked from her role.

"I'm very grateful to the prime minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government and he will continue to have my support from the back benches," she said.

Leadsom meanwhile was sacked as business secretary, announcing the news on Twitter.

She said: "It has been a real privilege to serve in government for the last six years, and in @beisgovuk for six months. I now look forward to focusing on my constituents and on my 20+ year campaign to see every baby get the best start in life.

"I'm particularly proud of my work in BEIS on net zero and the #CountDowntoCOP and on making the U.K. the best place in the world to work and to grow a business. Huge thanks to my brilliant team in @BEISGovUK.

"I will continue from the back benches to work to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and respect".

Theresa Villiers said she had been sacked as environment secretary, adding the prime minister told her she needed "to make way for someone new," after only six months in the role.

Though she has lost the job of secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs, she said: "I remain determined to ensure that our farmers are not undercut by food imports produced to lower welfare standards than ours here in the UK."

And she said: "Whether it is in the cabinet, in parliament, or in any other walk of life, if there is one thing we should all strive for, it is to safeguard our natural environment for future generations.

"From the backbenches, I shall continue to campaign to protect nature and address disastrous climate change."

Julian Smith has also been dumped from the Northern Ireland Office - despite brokering the deal which restored the powersharing administration in Stormont.

Smith said it had been "the biggest privilege" to serve the people of Northern Ireland and he was "extremely grateful" to have been given the chance to serve "this amazing part of our country".

"The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible," he said on Twitter.

"Thank you so much."

Attorney general Geoffrey Cox also looks set to lose his job after he was replaced on the running order of business in the House of Commons.

More soon...