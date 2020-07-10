Opinion

I can’t see Boris Johnson lasting beyond 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

One reader thinks Boris Johnson will resign after claiming he has achieved his goal of getting Brexit ‘done’.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.





Am I the only person who thinks the career psychopath and his mop-haired poodle will have resigned by the end of the year, claiming how they courageously managed to “get Brexit done”? Job done: Maximum destruction and disruption, endless jobs for the boys, why face the consequences? The MHP is out of his depth and clearly bored with the job already, the career psychopath will look to fresh woods. And if anyone thinks Gove or Hunt will be an improvement – well, I can only admire their optimism.

S.M. McBride

Bristol

Michael White says Dominic Cummings may not last much longer (“Beware the Super Smash Bros”, TNE #201). This pandemic would be challenging for a more competent government than this one.

The country is an international laughing stock. The government delivers only grandiose slogans and controversial procurement strategies.

Tories are usually merciless with failing leaders. I am surprised that this ability-free cabinet has lasted so long

Don Adamson

Rainham

You may also want to watch:

John Kampfner was right to praise Sir Keir Starmer, but I am surprised the former is puzzled as to why Boris Johnson’s free-wheeling spirit goes down well with voters (“The responsible revolutionary”, TNE) #200).

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Kampfner is perhaps too polite to say that many voters are a little naïve; easily swayed by a ‘rule-breaker’ and will not go for someone who in their eyes is boring but has more integrity.

However, Johnson’s luck is running out. People, who have lost loved ones before their time, will not forget and will recall Johnson’s culpability come 2024.

David Rimmer

Hertford Heath

Re Michael White’s “Smash Bros” column, one definition of one of Boris Johnson’s favourite phrases of late has resonance.

Lexico, an online Oxford Dictionary collaboration, defines “whack-a-mole” as “used with reference to a situation in which attempts to solve a problem are piecemeal or superficial, resulting only in temporary or minor improvements”.

James Windle

Minehead

• Have your say by emailing theneweuropean@archant.co.uk. Our deadline for letters is Tuesday at 9am for inclusion in Thursday’s edition. Please be concise - letters over five paragraphs long may be edited before printing.