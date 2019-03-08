'The most David Brent thing ever': PM roasted for 'cringe' Q&A campaign video
PUBLISHED: 11:18 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 13 November 2019
Archant
The prime minister has been mocked after releasing a Vogue-style question and answer video as part of his election campaign.
Walking though his campaign offices in one take, Boris Johnson answers a number of questions related to how he starts his day, his role as prime minister, and his views on marmite.
One of the most bizarre moments of the Conservative's first election broadcast is where the prime minister says one of his greatest struggles leading the country is not being able to get Thai curry ordered to Downing Street due to security protocol.
The prime minister also says the country is 'going gangbusters' leading the world in many ways, and added the last meal he made himself was steak and oven chips.
Many were shocked to hear the prime minister's favourite bands are the notoriously leftist, progressive punk band The Clash as well as the Rolling Stones.
Responses online to the video were mixed with some saying it was "the most David Brent thing ever", and others saying it "looked like a shit reboot of The Office".
Author, broadcaster and human rights campaigner Yasmin Khan added: "lol to the random brown person they asked to walk past" in an allegation of tokenism.
Despite his politics causing some of the most tenuous divides in the country in a generation, the prime minister caused further affray by saying he loves marmite and leaving his tea bag in his mug after making a hot drink.
