'The most David Brent thing ever': PM roasted for 'cringe' Q&A campaign video

Responses online to the video were mixed with some saying it was "the most David Brent thing ever", and other saying it "looked like a shit reboot of The Office". Photo: Twitter Archant

The prime minister has been mocked after releasing a Vogue-style question and answer video as part of his election campaign.

I've answered a few questions about Brexit, the economy and Marmite.



Watch our first election broadcast now.pic.twitter.com/boH1GfJdJU — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 12, 2019

Walking though his campaign offices in one take, Boris Johnson answers a number of questions related to how he starts his day, his role as prime minister, and his views on marmite.

One of the most bizarre moments of the Conservative's first election broadcast is where the prime minister says one of his greatest struggles leading the country is not being able to get Thai curry ordered to Downing Street due to security protocol.

The prime minister also says the country is 'going gangbusters' leading the world in many ways, and added the last meal he made himself was steak and oven chips.

Many were shocked to hear the prime minister's favourite bands are the notoriously leftist, progressive punk band The Clash as well as the Rolling Stones.

Responses online to the video were mixed with some saying it was "the most David Brent thing ever", and others saying it "looked like a shit reboot of The Office".

Author, broadcaster and human rights campaigner Yasmin Khan added: "lol to the random brown person they asked to walk past" in an allegation of tokenism.

Despite his politics causing some of the most tenuous divides in the country in a generation, the prime minister caused further affray by saying he loves marmite and leaving his tea bag in his mug after making a hot drink.

Did they fucking just make a campaign video emulating Vogue's 73 questions with?????????????????? https://t.co/0udI8SK2I0 — Swanny (@Sophie_Sock) November 13, 2019

Also, lol to the random brown person they asked to walk past — Yasmin Khan (@yasmin_khan) November 12, 2019

Waiting for someone to overlay the sound of flushing at the start. https://t.co/1RQUzkP8DJ — Dr Bendor Grosvenor (@arthistorynews) November 12, 2019

Hi @BorisJohnson You have still failed to answer my questions, or any questions of the nation.



None of us wanted to know about your dog's poops, delivery difficulties at 10 Downing Street or your oven chips.



Yours sincerely,

An insulted British Public who deserve answers https://t.co/nMCUChppHE — Julia Simons (@SJimons) November 12, 2019