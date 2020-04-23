Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiation unit split over extension

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a Union flag-themed JCB, with the words "Get Brexit Done" inside the digger bucket. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The team behind Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiation unit are said to be split over whether or not to extend the transition period to allow the government to focus on the coronavirus outbreak.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Civil servants are becoming frustrated by the government’s refusal to countenance the idea of seeking an extension beyond December 31st, while the politicians want to continue to push ahead with plans to leave at the end of the year.

David Frost, the UK chief negotiator, has a team of 40 individuals who are both politically appointed advisers and civil servants.

According to City A.M, the “true believers” in the unit want to meet the deadline and are content with leaving the European Union with or without a trade deal.

They are said to be veterans of the Vote Leave campaign, alongside the former communications boss of the pro-Brexit free market think tank Institute of Economic Affairs.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

You may also want to watch:

The civil servants, however, hold a different view and “are more or less the same group… that were there under the May years”, a source told the publication.

They “have very different attitudes from David Frost and the people he’s brought in around him”.

MORE: Boris Johnson warned a Brexit delay is ‘inevitable’ due to the coronavirus outbreak

David Buik, a businessman and City of London commentator, said a delay was “inevitable” but that he suspects the negotiating team are refusing to concede just yet.

“Of course they will have an extension in the end, I don’t think it’s possible to do the deal in that time, but if the UK gives an inch now the EU will take miles,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned they shouldn’t be let off the bridle until the very end.”

A Downing Street spokesperson denied the split and said it remained their intention to end the transition period on December 31st.