Boris Johnson’s plan to enlist ‘Covid Marshals’ given hilarious reception on Twitter

Boris Johnson's plan for 'covid marshals' have been mocked. @scoailistbloke tweeted this picture of Mark Francois. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Hilarious memes followed news of Boris Johnson’s “Covid Secure Marshals” initiative, after he announced the proposals at the latest Downing Street coronavirus briefing.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Trending under the hashtag ‘#CovidMarshals’, users recommended The Office’s Gareth Keenan and The Simpsons character Ned Flanders as perfect applicants for the newly-announced position.

Keeping Up Appearances’ Hyacinth Bucket was also put forward as well as Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights’ character Keith Lard.

“You can just imagine the sort of people who’ll be signing up to be a covid marshal,” one user wrote in reference of Kay’s character.

Another posted a photo of Keenan and wrote: “First member of the Covid Marshals revealed.”

A third quipped: “Never mind about the #CovidMarshals, what the f**k happened to all those Jubilee Stewards?” with others comparing them to Dad’s Army.

Mark Francois also made a number of appearances in tweets.

During Wednesday’s Downing Street press briefing, the prime minister announced the introduction of a new enforcement group to monitor new lockdown restrictions set to come into play on Monday. Johnson called this new cohort “Covid Secure Marshals”.

The ‘marshals’ will patrol parks, shopping centres, train stations and any other areas where people are likely to gather in large numbers after Johnson made it illegal for groups of more than six to meet up following a worrying rise in coronavirus cases in the UK.