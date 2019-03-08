Video

Boris Johnson's father asked if son tells the truth - before he repeats £350m lie himself

Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson appears on ITV's Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV. Archant

Stanley Johnson has bluntly been asked about his son's ability to lie... before he too repeated one of Boris Johnson's lies.

Johnson had been branded "the father of lies" in the Supreme Court for the reasons he suspended parliament.

But defending his son on Good Morning Britain, Stanley Johnson insisted: "It goes with the territory; you're going to get words thrown at you.

"And my point here is, people throw words far too lightly. They shouldn't use those words."

"Does your son tell the truth?" questioned presenter Kate Garraway again.

But in a line worthy of Trump, Johnson responded: "We all tell the truth as we see the truth."

He continued: "I think Boris does that and the truth for example is he is doing his very best to get Brexit done.

"He has I think had quite a lot of interference in this exercise and the whole people here reckon he is doing his very, very best."

Stanley Johnson also addressed the heckler that approached his son during a visit to an East London hospital.

In arguing how he would have dealt with the angry parent, he repeated the £350 million lie, which even Boris Johnson appears to now downplay.

"He might have said though he didn't that if you'd got Brexit dealt with you'd have another 350 million a week for the NHS."

The claim that we send £350 million to the EU each week was an argument that could have seen Boris Johnson taken to court, but a judge threw the argument out, as it believed it was not the court's job to decide political matters.