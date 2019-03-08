Boris Johnson's new spin doctor used to dress up as a chicken to taunt Tory leaders

David Cameron walking around Tamworth in Staffordshire followed by a man dressed as a chicken. He is now Boris Johnson's spin doctor. Photograph: Johnny Green/PA Wire. PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson's spin doctor has a history of dressing up as a chicken to mock Conservative Party leaders.

Lee Cain donned the Daily Mirror's chicken costume to poke fun at the then Conservative leader in the run-up to the 2010 general election.

The former journalist is now at the heart of Johnson's Downing Street operation - and had to contend with the chicken following around his own boss during the Tory leadership contest.

One former colleague told the newspaper that Cain "attacked the role with real zeal and great passion".

The unnamed ex-colleague said: "The newsdesk were so impressed with his work he was used on a number of occasions.

"I vividly remember him coming to the newsroom and prancing around still in his full outfit like a rooster.

"It's hard to believe a man with his past of taunting the cowardly Tories is now such a powerful figure inside No10."

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport minister Nigel Adams said: "Pleased to hear that the Mirror chicken has flown the coop, abandoned Corbyn's Labour Party and is now fully behind the PM."