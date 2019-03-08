Boris Johnson's plans to spend £100 million advertising no-deal Brexit branded 'shameful waste'

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson's plans to spend up to £100 million on advertising the 'unlikely' scenario of a no-deal Brexit have been branded a "shameful waste".

The Daily Telegraph reports that it will be the biggest advertising campaign since the Second World War to get Britain ready for a no-deal Brexit, and £100 million will be spent in the next three months alone.

Amongst the information blitz will be television adverts, billboards, a new website, and a leaflet sent to every family and business in the United Kingdom.

The campaign that includes the leaflet for every household is expected cost around £30 million, according to The Sun.

It will include information on imports, travel, taking pets abroad, medicines, food supplies, and will warn against stockpiling.

A source told the newspaper: "This is all part of sensible planning for the unlikely event of the EU refusing to offer a new deal.

"He believes there is nothing to fear from leaving without a deal - but it would be nothing short of folly if we failed to keep the public fully informed."

A Treasury source said: "I can't imagine there has been a bigger 'comms' campaign than this since the War. It is a pretty huge thing for a 'comms' campaign."

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the plans.

She said: "What a shameful waste of money - and all while Tory welfare cuts are driving people to foodbanks and public services are still bearing the pain of Tory austerity."

Newly appointed trade minister Conor Burns blamed Theresa May's government's failure to adequately fund for no-deal.

He told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour: "It is a very serious possibility and I just wish the previous government which was not led by Boris had got on with this a lot earlier."