Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancée reports having symptoms of coronavirus

Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiancée of prime minister Boris Johnson, has said she has spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus.

The 32-year-old, who is expecting the couple’s baby in early summer, said she too has suffered coronavirus symptoms after Boris Johnson’s positive test for COVID-19.

Symonds - who usually lives with the PM in the Number 11 flat - shared a photograph of herself self-isolating in Camberwell, south London, with the couple’s dog Dilyn to say she was “on the mend”.

She tweeted: “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.

“Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring.”

While pregnant women do not appear more likely to contract coronavirus than the general population, pregnancy itself alters the body’s immune system and response to viral infections in general.

Guidance from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) says viral infections can “occasionally be related to more severe symptoms and this will be the same for Covid-19”.

It says that while the risks are small overall, health professionals should look out for more severe symptoms of Covid-19 in pregnant women who test positive, such as pneumonia and a lack of oxygen.

But the RCOG said the current expert opinion is that unborn babies are unlikely to be exposed to Covid-19 during pregnancy.

There is also no data at the moment suggesting an increased risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.

The RCOG reiterates Government advice that pregnant women “should pay particular attention to avoiding contact with people who are known to have Covid-19 or those who exhibit possible symptoms”.

It adds: “Women above 28 weeks’ gestation should be particularly attentive to social distancing and minimising contact with others.”

It follows Boris Johnson contracting COVID-19 last Friday, forcing him to self-isolate at 11 Downing Street, where he was effectively working from home.

He has been advised to remain in isolation while he has a temperature, and posted a video message on Twitter to update the public

“Although I’m feeling better, and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom - I still have a temperature,” he said.

“So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.”