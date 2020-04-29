Video

Former US ambassador says Boris Johnson’s response to coronavirus as bad as Donald Trump’s

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A former US ambassador to the United Nations has claimed Boris Johnson’s response to the coronavirus has been just as bad as Donald Trump’s.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Speaking about Johnson’s leadership Samantha Power said the UK’s reaction to Covid-19 was poor, and that it missed a series of opportunities to get it under control.

She told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick: “The Covid response, unfortunately, resembles that of president Trump in ways that don’t speak well of his leadership.

“A disregarding of public health expertise, wishful thinking, a lack of accountability, a refusal to crack down on misinformation.

“Also, a desire to put the economy over public health that in the end, ends up damaging both the economy and the health of tens of thousands of people.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Powers said that we will all have to look back at the response to learn how to prevent repeating the same mistakes again.

But she said Johnson could redeem himself because his experience of the illness makes him experienced enough to help lead the global response to the disease.

She said Trump was retreating from the global stage, while China was still distrusted by some international institutions, and providing an opportunity for the British PM.

She said: “My president is not about to perform a role that combines scientific rigour and empathy. We’re all rooting for prime minister Johnson to step into that role.”