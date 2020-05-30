Video

Ian Hislop calls for Dominic Cummings to resign as he tears into Boris Johnson’s senior adviser

Ian Hislop and Paul Merton tear into Dominic Cummings on Have I Got News For You. Photograph: BBC. Archant

It looks like Ian Hislop didn’t get the memo from BBC bosses about what you can and can’t say about Dominic Cummings, as the Have I Got News For You panellist tore into Boris Johnson’s senior adviser.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Branding him a “complete and utter fraud”, Hislop ripped apart Cummings’ press conference from the Rose Garden in Downing Street.

He said: “He gave an hour and a half of utter twoddle. It’s absolutely clear he did break regulations. He found one tiny clause which he said made an exception, but that didn’t cover the journey to Barnard Castle, it was nonsense, absolute nonsense.

He continued: “People were cross because they think he’s taking us for idiots. The eye test thing is marvellous, the idea you’re not sure whether you can drive back to London, so in order to check your eyesight you put your four-year-old in the back of the car and drive around to see if you knock over any pedestrians or smack into a bollard, and that way you know your eyes aren’t there.

“His greatest irritation is, he said at the beginning, ‘The press are giving misinformation about my whereabouts.’ That’s his job. He got his wife to write pieces in The Spectator suggesting he was in London, which he wasn’t.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“So he’s very, very cross. This man has become the centre of the story. I cannot understand why he hasn’t resigned.

He jokingly added: “That’s Boris.”

Fellow guest Janet Street-Porter interjected, appearing to leap to the defence of Dominic Cummings, telling Hislop: “I think the baying for blood over Dominic Cummings is getting us nowhere.”

But Hislop quipped: “Well, he hasn’t resigned yet. Don’t give up,” prompting laughter from all.

A protester outside Downing Street, London, as the row over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings' Durham trip continues. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire. A protester outside Downing Street, London, as the row over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings' Durham trip continues. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Paul Merton also joined the ribbing, asking: “Why did he feel the need to go back to work, is it because it’s very difficult to bully people by Zoom? Doesn’t he have to be next to them?”

“I think that’s right, and as he said he kept saying it was very important to make these decisions about vaccines,” responded Hislop. “And I thought do we not have any medical experts in Britain? Do we have a health secretary? Why is the political aide making a decision about vaccines? He’s only there to make the prime minister look good, a job he has singularly failed to do”.

MORE: Have I Got News For You shares the footage it couldn’t air during Boris Johnson misconduct case

Hislop’s name trended on Twitter as viewers praised the show and the rant.

Dominic Cummings arriving back to his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Dominic Cummings arriving back to his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

“Enjoying Ian Hislop absolutely lacerating Dominic Cummings on HIGNFY,” tweeted Piers Morgan. “There, I’ve said it.”

Actor Kathy Burke agreed. She wrote: “Prime minister Dominic Cummings was brilliantly roasted on HIGNFY tonight. Ian Hislop was pitch perfect.”

Comedian Jolyon Rubenstein, pointing to the furore over Emily Maitlis’ comments on the BBC’s Newsnight, wrote: “Thank god for Ian Hislop. Thank god for independent production companies with balls like Hat Trick, who will not bend to government bollocks to say that no, black is not white, up is not down and restore some sanity to our Gasslit nation clapping hands sign”.

“Has the BBC given a warning to Ian Hislop yet?” asked another.