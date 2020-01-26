Dominic Cummings a 'useful lightning rod' on unpopular choices, claims Rachel Johnson
Boris Johnson's senior adviser could be a 'useful lightning road' for the government, according to the prime minister's sister.
Rachel Johnson said Dominic Cummings might be the man who takes the unpopular decisions, suggesting this would absolve Boris Johnson of blame.
Cummings worked with Johnson on the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 EU referendum and has not shied away from expressing his opinions since taking on his Downing Street role.
This has included views on civil service reform, with a call for "weirdos" to apply for jobs in Number 10 contained in a lengthy blog post.
Appearing on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show, Johnson said: "I did see a story while I was away that Mr Cummings had tried to get my bro to sit in a sort of pod with a bunch of advisers and that was resisted, and I think the prime minister is going to keep his study."
As a fellow newspaper reviewer spoke about how the nearest person to a leader can be blamed for controversial decisions, Johnson also said: "Maybe he's the kind of useful lightning rod then for this government?
"He's (Boris) going to take an unpopular decision but actually it was Dominic Cummings who made it."
