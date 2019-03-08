Boris Johnson would be the end of the union, poll suggests

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister. Photograph:: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

More than half of Scottish voters would vote to leave the UK if Boris Johnson becomes prime minister, a new poll suggests.

A Panelbase survey of 1,024 voters found that, at the moment, 49% of those questioned support Scottish independence (up one point since last month) while 51% are against it.

However, when asked how they would vote if Johnson were to become prime minister, 53% say they would back independence, with 47% against it.

The survey was conducted last week for the Sunday Times.

The poll found that Johnson has a personal approval rating of minus 37 north of the border, behind his leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, who shares an approval rating of minus 24 with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon's rating is neutral while Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is on minus one.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's approval rating is minus 44 in Scotland.

Earlier this week Boris Johnson said he wants to be remembered as someone who 'helped to unite the country'.