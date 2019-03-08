MANDRAKE: Johnson's ring of steel is unprecedented for a serving prime minister

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 July 2019

Boris Johnson... fare rises above inflation

Boris Johnson... fare rises above inflation

Archant

Johnson's personal protection team is the biggest yet, says TIM WALKER, with civil unrest expected if the new prime minister goes through with a no-deal Brexit

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

In what appears to be a tacit admission of his unpopularity, Boris Johnson has agreed with the parliamentary and diplomatic protection team - a division of the Metropolitan Police - security arrangements that are unprecedented for a serving British prime minister.

"Expect a very visible security presence for every public engagement and expect these to take place only in tightly-controlled environments," whispers my man in Whitehall. "There'll not be the kind of engagement between the prime minister and general public that has been the custom in the past."

Johnson, pictured, was reported to have been "visibly shaken" after a preliminary briefing by civil servants when he was told to expect civil unrest if he goes through with a no-deal Brexit.

Downing Street declines to comment on security arrangements, but it is known that UK special forces have in the past worked in tandem with the PM's protection team.

The cost to the taxpayer of security for serving and former prime ministers is not disclosable under the Freedom of information Act, but salaries of £100,000 a year are not uncommon among the officers on the PM's security team when overtime is factored in.

End game

 The speculation about how and when Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street began well before he had arrived. Sir John Curtice, the psephologist from the University of Strathclyde, has already predicted that Johnson could well be Britain's shortest-serving prime minister if he doesn't find a way to "row back" on his "do or die" stance on leaving the EU.

Taxpayers should be warned that Johnson's departures, even when they come at his own behest, don't come cheap. Figures just released by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office show that when he quit as foreign secretary last year, he managed to secure £16,876 in redundancy pay. Two of his SPADs picked up £48,000 each in severance pay, too.

The total cost of Johnson's inglorious two-year stint at the Foreign Office was £1.1 million. On top of the payoffs, this takes in £837,746 in rent for his grace-and-favour apartment in Carlton House Terrace and £168,282 in pay and pension payments to him from the FCO.

You may also want to watch:

I might add Johnson's reluctance to leave Carlton House Terrace - which the FCO leases from the Crown Estate - set the taxpayer back £23,713 in extra rent.

Party time

 The lavish party that the Daily Telegraph owners Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay threw at the Ritz to celebrate the EU referendum result was deemed to be a public relations disaster. The photographs that appeared of the rich and exuberant guests leaving scarcely fitted in with the notion that Brexit was about empowering the poor and dispossessed.

Mandrake hears the brothers don't intend a celebration on such a scale for Boris Johnson, but they are, needless to say, thrilled that a man they have invested in so heavily over the years - he was paid £270,000 a year to write for their newspaper - has finally paid off. "There'll be a private celebration dinner for him and a few discreet friends," I am told. "But don't expect any of them to post selfies on social media."

One trusts the Barclays will be ordering in extra cases of vintage Tignanello - Johnson's favourite wine from Italy - which retails at £180 a bottle.

Red herring

 Mandrake has cast the net wide in attempting to catch the "national newspaper editor" who gave Boris Johnson the notorious kipper that he brought with him to the last of the Tory leadership hustings.

The individual encouraged Johnson to assert it was EU red tape that meant all kippers had to be dispatched from these shores with "plastic ice pillows". The EU was in no mood for Johnson to come the raw prawn with them: they swiftly pointed out that was a UK - and not an EU - regulation.

I thought I'd caught Tony Gallagher, the editor of the Sun and Johnson's sometime jogging partner, pictured, hook, line and sinker, but I had to chuck him back after it turned out he was swimming in US waters at the relevant time.

Other editors have yet to rise to my bait, but rest assured I've no intention of letting the man - or woman - behind Jack the Kipper off the hook.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

JONATHAN FREEDLAND: We'll laugh ourselves to disaster with Boris Johnson as prime minister

Boris Johnson at a leadership hustings. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)

Boris Johnson's promise to EU nationals would be 'breaking point' of settlement scheme: Lammy

MP David Lammy, who supports a People's Vote, has labelled Boris Johnson's promises to EU nationals 'unworkable'. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

MANDRAKE: Johnson's ring of steel is unprecedented for a serving prime minister

Boris Johnson... fare rises above inflation

ANDREW ADONIS: The Iranian ship crisis shows power gulf in Brexit Britain

The UK-flagged tanker the Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Friday as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz (Photo by Contributor#072019/Getty Images)

MPs want to scrutinise Boris Johnson's pick for US ambassador to replace Sir Kim Darroch

Sir Kim Darroch in 2018. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

FINTAN O'TOOLE: 'As Brexit gets serious Britain sends in the clowns'

Mayor of London Boris Johnson at a reception and dinner in New York hosted by the British Fashion Council to celebrate the creative talent shared between New York and Britain ahead of New York fashion week next week.

Boris Johnson hit with slew of resignations before entering No.10

New prime minister Boris Johnson waves outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Pro-EU campaigner interrupts Theresa May's leaving speech with cry of 'Stop Brexit!'

Theresa May and husband Philip reacting to an anti-Brexit protester shouting 'Stop Brexit!' during her farewell speech outside number 10. Picture: BBC

Led by Donkeys project Boris Johnson message onto Buckingham Palace

Led By Donkeys have struck again with a projected message for the Queen about Boris Johnson. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Latest polling: Boris Johnson would be in Slytherin at Hogwarts

According to YouGov opinion polling, Boris Johnson would have been chosen to join Slytherin, the same house as villain Draco Malfoy. Picture: Warner Bros

A second referendum could be organised in just 10 weeks, MPs told

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

AC GRAYLING: Brexit is a desperate last grasp at a nostalgic fantasy of Britain

A publicity stunt by Boris Johnson gets stuck. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for misspelling 'United Kingdom' in congratulatory tweet

Ivanka Trump joins the US persident at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party chairman threatening to sue Femi Oluwole over a tweet

L-R: Femi Oluwole and Richard Tice. Picture: OFOC/PA

UK economic outlook 'very murky indeed' thanks to looming no-deal Brexit, says think tank

A think tank has said there is a one in four chance that the UK is already in recession as a result of Brexit. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/ PA Archive/PA Images

Darren Grimes says Electoral Commission pursued him after pressure from "wealthy Remain activists"

Darren Grimes arrives at the Mayor's and City of London Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Sir Alan Duncan resignation letter bemoans 'the dark cloud of Brexit'

Sir Alan Duncan has quit his ministerial position, bemoaning

City chief warns Boris Johnson: no-deal Brexit could take us 'from a joke to a nightmare'

The political leader of the City of London has warned that a no-deal Brexit could take us from 'a joke to a nightmare'. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

Philip Hammond: Boris Johnson can't sack me - I'm quitting

Chancellor Philip Hammond speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show (Pic: BBC)

Brexit Party worker claims to be behind leak that led to Kim Darroch's resignation

Sir Kim Darroch in 2018. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

All the best protest signs at the March for Change

Madeleina Kay, the self-styled 'EU Supergirl', with pro-European Union supporters ahead of the March for Change. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

600 AD: The year the Saxons started singing

King Heimer and Aslaug, 1856. Found in the collection of Nationalmuseum Stockholm. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

The crisis gripping the world's most dangerous waterway

The Singapore flagged 85-thousand ton Norman Atlantic stands ablaze 06 December 1987 after she was attacked by an Iranian warship in Omani territorial waters as it approached the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: NORBERT SCHILLER/AFP/Getty Images

We know immigration brings cash to the UK. Let's put it to good use

A demonstrations in London demanding a pause in the Brexit process and call for tight economic, cultural, and social ties with the rest of Europe. Picture: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: Captain Corelli's Mandolin - Great book, lousy play

MIND-NUMBING: Alex Mugnaioni as Captain Corelli and Madison Clare as Pelagia in Captain Corelli’s Mandolin Photo: Marc Brenner

WILL SELF: My tour of duty in the republic of self-indulgence

Hollywood sign in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)

Named and shamed...The plight of those named after dictators

Generalissimo Francisco Franco of Spain. Picture: Archant/Photo file

MITCH BENN: What the navy teaches us about hanging on to traditions

Nelson wounded at Tenerife, 24 July 1797. Engraving by J Neagle. A shot in the right elbow during the unsuccessful attack on Tenerife caused the amputation of Nelson's arm.. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Cameron dodges a bullet, Boris in Brussels and UKIP avoids bankruptcy

Former British prime minister David Cameron. Picture: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool /Getty Images

The true cost of freeports - and who really benefits from them

Europe. Northern Ireland. Belfast. Industrial Harbour. (Photo by: marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Stuck for a poster for the March for Change? We've got you covered

Pick up a free March for Change poster in this week's edition of The New European. Picture: Archant

The story of singer and writer Leonard Cohen's own Love Island

Norwegian expatriate Marianne Jensen (also known as Ihlen) (left), Canadian poet, author, and musician Leonard Cohen, and others rides mules along a stone path, Hydra, Greece, October 1950. Cohen had bought a house on the island earlier in the year; Jensen inspired a number of his songs and poems. (Photo by James Burke/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

EUROFILE: How Ireland's treatment of writers is fuelling a literary boom Britain may never see

The British actress Audrey Hepburn acting along American actor George Peppard in the film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'. USA, 1960 (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Love Island fake news leads to embarrassing moment on national TV

Former Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre. Photograph: ITV.

Meet the former fighter pilot setting her sights on the Trump administration

Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. Picture: Getty Images

Michael Heseltine: Our loyalty to our country in opposing Brexit runs far deeper than party divides

Michael Heseltine speaking at an earlier People's Vote rally. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Annunziata Rees-Mogg's latest complaint about EU parliament backfires terribly

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg has complained about not having enough time to think about her votes in EU parliament. Picture: BBC

Ex-Irish ambassador's undiplomatic take on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson reminds Irish ambassador to the UK Bobby McDonagh of a rodent he saw on holiday that locals would bet on. Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP)

What Remain needs to fight Brexit is optimism, defiance and pride

Remain supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

MPs head to Brussels to push for citizens' rights after a no-deal Brexit

MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa. Photograph: House of Commons.

Most Read

Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for misspelling ‘United Kingdom’ in congratulatory tweet

Ivanka Trump joins the US persident at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Jean-Claude Juncker says his biggest regret was listening to David Cameron

President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker alongside David Cameron.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg’s latest complaint about EU parliament backfires terribly

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg has complained about not having enough time to think about her votes in EU parliament. Picture: BBC

Brexit Party chairman threatening to sue Femi Oluwole over a tweet

L-R: Femi Oluwole and Richard Tice. Picture: OFOC/PA

Pro-EU campaigner interrupts Theresa May’s leaving speech with cry of ‘Stop Brexit!’

Theresa May and husband Philip reacting to an anti-Brexit protester shouting 'Stop Brexit!' during her farewell speech outside number 10. Picture: BBC

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy