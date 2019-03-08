The best reactions to Boris Johnson finally sending a letter requesting a Brexit extension

Boris Johnson's letter was compared to this Come Dine With Me moment. Photograph: Channel 4/Twitter. Archant

The internet was alive with chatter on Saturday evening after Boris Johnson finally broke his promise and sent a letter requesting for a Brexit extension.

The letter written by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the European Council President Donald Tusk. Photograph: Downing Street/PA Wire. The letter written by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the European Council President Donald Tusk. Photograph: Downing Street/PA Wire.

After suffering an embarrassing defeat in the Commons over his Brexit plans, the prime minister got a senior diplomat to send an unsigned photocopy of the call by MPs to delay withdrawal from the bloc.

But in a second note to European Council president Donald Tusk, the PM said a Brexit extension would be "deeply corrosive".

The move came after a defiant prime minister told the Commons he will not negotiate a fresh Brexit extension with the EU.

The stance is likely to spark a fierce political row, but Twitter reacted in its usual manner, finding light of the situation.