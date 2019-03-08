The best reactions to Boris Johnson finally sending a letter requesting a Brexit extension
PUBLISHED: 10:26 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 20 October 2019
The internet was alive with chatter on Saturday evening after Boris Johnson finally broke his promise and sent a letter requesting for a Brexit extension.
After suffering an embarrassing defeat in the Commons over his Brexit plans, the prime minister got a senior diplomat to send an unsigned photocopy of the call by MPs to delay withdrawal from the bloc.
But in a second note to European Council president Donald Tusk, the PM said a Brexit extension would be "deeply corrosive".
The move came after a defiant prime minister told the Commons he will not negotiate a fresh Brexit extension with the EU.
The stance is likely to spark a fierce political row, but Twitter reacted in its usual manner, finding light of the situation.
