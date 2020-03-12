Boris Johnson set to announce study into Irish bridge, claims minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson is poised to announce a feasibility study into a new road crossing between Scotland and Northern Ireland, according to his Scottish secretary.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Alister Jack said the UK should be 'ambitious' in its approach to new infrastructure, claiming the country is 'lagging behind' other nations.

Asked why there had been no money for the project in Chancellor Rishi Sunak's budget, Jack said: 'Watch this space.'

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme, he said: 'The prime minister I expect will announce a feasibility study into the link to Northern Ireland, I hope the Scottish government will back it.'

Johnson has repeatedly spoken about the prospect of a bridge linking the south of Scotland with Northern Ireland - although Jack suggested it could instead be a tunnel, or a combination of the two.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

He said: 'I think we should be ambitious. If we think about HS2, from London Euston to Birmingham Airport on HS2 will take only 38 minutes, there is huge improvements in transport infrastructure around the world.

'We are lagging behind in this country and we believe we should look at all options.'

Experts have warned the depth of the Irish Sea and the presence of dumped munitions would cause problems for any crossing.

The project could cost a reported £20 billion, although Johnson has previously said it would 'only cost about £15 billion'.

The Scottish government has insisted better uses could be found for the funds - with transport secretary Michael Matheson making this point in a recent letter to his UK counterpart Grant Shapps.

Meanwhile economic experts at the Fraser of Allander Institute said a new crossing would neither boost the economy nor improve connectivity.

In a damning assessment of the proposal, it stated: 'In short, it won't deliver the economic boost some claim, it isn't a priority, it would go to the wrong location, it wouldn't be consistent with climate change objectives and the money could be better spent on other things.

'Apart from that, it's a cracking idea.'