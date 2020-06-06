Boris Johnson proposes suspending Sunday trading laws to stimulate economy

Sunday trading laws could be suspended for a year under plans from Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings to stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.

Downing Street is said to be drawing up legislation to enable larger supermarkets to open for more than six hours on Sundays, according to The Times.

Former prime minister David Cameron was forced to drop plans to extend Sunday trading hours in 2016 after suffering a humiliating Commons defeat which saw 27 Tories joining forces with opposition parties.

The paper also said cafes and pubs would be given fast-track approval to serve food and drink outside, doing away with the need for the 28-day minimum statutory consultation period.

Planning restrictions on high street properties will also be simplified, so that owners can swap between shops, retail and residential uses.

Councils will also be encouraged to pedestrianise streets to allow for more outdoor markets.

The Sunday Trading Act 1994 currently only allows large stores to open on Sundays between 10am and 6pm.